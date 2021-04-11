Tokyo Revengers Debuts Opening Theme: Watch

Tokyo Revengers has debuted its opening theme for the new anime series! After much anticipation, Ken Wakui's original manga series has finally made its anime debut as part of the Spring 2021 schedule of new releases. After making waves with fans through its initial release in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine, the series is branching out with not only an animated adaptation but a live-action one as well. With its recent premiere, fans have finally gotten a look at what this new anime will be bringing to the table as its main character jumps back and forward through time.

With the first episode now making its debut, this means that we have gotten to see the opening theme for this new series. Tokyo Revengers' first episode only shows off its opening theme sequence, so it'll be a bit longer before we get to see the new ending theme, however. The opening theme is titled "Cry Baby" as performed by Official HiGE DANdism, and you can check out the opening in the video above from Tokyo Revengers' official YouTube.

(Photo: LIDEN FILMS)

Tokyo Revengers is directed Koichi Hatsumi for LIDEN FILMS, and you can stream the series alongside its debut in Japan with Crunchyroll. They describe the series as such, "Takemichi Hanagaki is a freelancer that's reached the absolute pits of despair in his life. He finds out that the only girlfriend he ever had, in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, had been killed by the ruthless Tokyo Manji Gang.

The day after hearing about her death, he's standing on the station platform and ends up being pushed over onto the tracks by a herd of people. He closes his eyes thinking he's about to die, but when he opens his eyes back up, he somehow had gone back in time 12 years. Now that he's back living the best days of his life, Takemichi decides to get revenge on his life."

The core cast of the series includes the likes of Yuki Shin as Takemichi Hanagaki, Azumi Waki as Hinata Tachibana, Ryota Ohsaka as Naoto Tachibana, Yuu Hayashi as Manjiro Sano (Mikey), Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ken Ryuguji (Draken), Masaaki Mizunaka as Keisuke Baji, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Takashi Mitsuya, Subaru Kimura as Haruki Hayashida, Yukihiro Nozuyama as Ryohei Hayashi, Kengo Kawanishi as Nahoya Kawata, Daisuke Ono as Yasuhiro Muto, and Eiji Takeuchi as Nobutaka Osanai.

