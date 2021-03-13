Tokyo Revengers Reveals New Cast Additions and Character Designs
Tokyo Revengers has revealed new cast additions and character designs coming in the new anime! Ken Wakui's original school delinquency and science fiction mash up series has been a huge hit ever since it made its original debut with Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine back in 2017, and now it's gearing up to be a hit with a whole host of new fans when it makes its official anime debut next month as part of the jam packed Spring 2021 schedule. With its premiere so close, the series is beginning to reveal more of what we can expect from this new adaptation.
Tokyo Revengers is gearing up for its premiere on April 10th in Japan (and will be streaming on Crunchyroll upon its release), and to celebrate its speedily coming debut it has revealed a new slate of cast additions and character designs that help to fill out the ranks of the greater Tokyo Manji gang that fans will meet in the upcoming anime debut. First it begins with Masaaki Mizunaka as Keisuke Baji:
【キャラクター紹介①】
場地圭介（CV：水中雅章）
東京卍會の創設メンバーで壱番隊隊長。マイキーからも絶大な信頼を置かれている。好きな食べ物は、ペヤング。https://t.co/IC16LF9EZp#toman_anime pic.twitter.com/RN9qaioL3l— TVアニメ『東京リベンジャーズ』公式@4月10日より放送開始！ (@anime_toman) March 12, 2021
Next is Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Takashi Mitsuya:
【キャラクター紹介②】
三ツ谷隆（CV：松岡禎丞）
東京卍會の創設メンバーで、弐番隊隊長。頼れる兄貴的な存在。https://t.co/IC16LF9EZp#toman_anime pic.twitter.com/7PSHsqrgRp— TVアニメ『東京リベンジャーズ』公式@4月10日より放送開始！ (@anime_toman) March 12, 2021
Followed by Subaru Kimura as Haruki Hayashida:
【キャラクター紹介③】
林田春樹＜パーちん＞（CV：木村昴）
東京卍會の創設メンバーで、参番隊隊長。頭は悪いがバリバリの武闘派。通称「パーちん」。https://t.co/IC16LF9EZp#toman_anime pic.twitter.com/ZeqenYjUAi— TVアニメ『東京リベンジャーズ』公式@4月10日より放送開始！ (@anime_toman) March 12, 2021
and Yukihiro Nozuyama as Ryohei Hayashi:
【キャラクター紹介④】
林 良平＜ぺーやん＞（CV：野津山幸宏）
東京卍會の参番隊副隊長。パーちんが信頼を寄せている、右腕的存在。通称「ぺーやん」。https://t.co/IC16LF9EZp#toman_anime pic.twitter.com/hyiDjgPNUM— TVアニメ『東京リベンジャーズ』公式@4月10日より放送開始！ (@anime_toman) March 12, 2021
Kengo Kawanishi as Nahoya Kawata:
【キャラクター紹介⑤】
河田ナホヤ＜スマイリー＞（CV：河西健吾）
東京卍會の肆番隊隊長。通称「スマイリー」。https://t.co/IC16LF9EZp#toman_anime pic.twitter.com/pix8qLlvBp— TVアニメ『東京リベンジャーズ』公式@4月10日より放送開始！ (@anime_toman) March 12, 2021
Daisuke Ono as Yasuhiro Muto:
0comments
【キャラクター紹介⑥】
武藤泰宏＜ムーチョ＞（CV：小野大輔）
東京卍會の伍番隊隊長。通称「ムーチョ」。https://t.co/IC16LF9EZp#toman_anime pic.twitter.com/J2NaDwA8gC— TVアニメ『東京リベンジャーズ』公式@4月10日より放送開始！ (@anime_toman) March 12, 2021
and finally, Eiji Takeuchi as Nobutaka Osanai:
【キャラクター紹介⑦】
長内信高（CV：竹内栄治）
新宿を拠点にしている、不良集団・愛美愛主（メビウス）、八代目総長。格闘技を齧っており腕っぷしが強い。https://t.co/IC16LF9EZp#toman_anime pic.twitter.com/Yfnq2OfrMD— TVアニメ『東京リベンジャーズ』公式@4月10日より放送開始！ (@anime_toman) March 12, 2021
What do you think of these new additions for the Tokyo Revengers anime? Will you be tuning in when it premieres next month? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!