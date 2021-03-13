Tokyo Revengers Reveals New Cast Additions and Character Designs

✖

Tokyo Revengers has revealed new cast additions and character designs coming in the new anime! Ken Wakui's original school delinquency and science fiction mash up series has been a huge hit ever since it made its original debut with Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine back in 2017, and now it's gearing up to be a hit with a whole host of new fans when it makes its official anime debut next month as part of the jam packed Spring 2021 schedule. With its premiere so close, the series is beginning to reveal more of what we can expect from this new adaptation.

Tokyo Revengers is gearing up for its premiere on April 10th in Japan (and will be streaming on Crunchyroll upon its release), and to celebrate its speedily coming debut it has revealed a new slate of cast additions and character designs that help to fill out the ranks of the greater Tokyo Manji gang that fans will meet in the upcoming anime debut. First it begins with Masaaki Mizunaka as Keisuke Baji:

Next is Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Takashi Mitsuya:

Followed by Subaru Kimura as Haruki Hayashida:

and Yukihiro Nozuyama as Ryohei Hayashi:

Kengo Kawanishi as Nahoya Kawata:

Daisuke Ono as Yasuhiro Muto:

and finally, Eiji Takeuchi as Nobutaka Osanai:

