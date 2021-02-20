Tokyo Revengers Reveals New Character Designs and Cast Additions
Tokyo Revengers has revealed new character designs and cast additions for the upcoming anime! Ken Wakui's science fiction and school delinquency story is finally getting its anime debut, and it's one of the most anticipated releases of the year overall. The anime is gearing up for its big debut in the Spring, and while we have seen some of the pieces come together for its big premiere, the newest slate of updates has added another core of characters and cast members that will play and important role in the anime when it finally makes its debut.
Tokyo Revengers' official Twitter account has revealed a new slate of cast additions that fill out Takemichi's old school crew of delinquents that Takemichi reunites with when he starts making his trips back to the past. Not only that, but we got to see a close look at the character designs for these new additions as well. Joining the previously confirmed cast of Yuki Shin as Takemichi Hanagaki, Azumi Waki as Hinata Tachibana, Ryota Ohsaka as Naoto Tachibana, Yuu Hayashi as Manjiro Sano (Mikey), and Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ken Ryuguji (Draken) are the following:
Takuma Terashima as Atsushi Sendо (Akkun):
【キャラクター紹介①】
千堂 敦（CV：寺島拓篤）
タケミチの中学時代の不良グループ「溝中五人衆」のリーダー的存在でとても仲間思い。通称「アッくん」。https://t.co/IC16LF9EZp#toman_anime pic.twitter.com/ycGf7vk6vR— TVアニメ『東京リベンジャーズ』公式@4月10日より放送開始！ (@anime_toman) February 19, 2021
Yuya Hirose as Takuya Yamamoto:
【キャラクター紹介②】
山本タクヤ（CV：広瀬裕也）
「溝中五人衆」の一員で、タケミチの幼馴染。ロン毛が特徴的で、グループ内ではおとなしく体が弱い。https://t.co/IC16LF9EZp#toman_anime pic.twitter.com/c6d9ipGAZ3— TVアニメ『東京リベンジャーズ』公式@4月10日より放送開始！ (@anime_toman) February 19, 2021
Shunsuke Takeuchi as Makoto Suzuki:
【キャラクター紹介③】
鈴木マコト（CV：武内駿輔）
「溝中五人衆」の一員。いつも下半身のことばかり考えている。https://t.co/IC16LFrgnZ#toman_anime pic.twitter.com/UVcT7G6QDw— TVアニメ『東京リベンジャーズ』公式@4月10日より放送開始！ (@anime_toman) February 19, 2021
Shouta Hayama as Kazushi Yamagishi:
【キャラクター紹介④】
山岸一司（CV：葉山翔太）
「溝中五人衆」の一員でムードメーカー。不良のことに関しては、「不良辞典」の異名の名に恥じない情報を持っている。https://t.co/IC16LF9EZp#toman_anime pic.twitter.com/n1ujzgT8T7— TVアニメ『東京リベンジャーズ』公式@4月10日より放送開始！ (@anime_toman) February 19, 2021
And finally, Satoshi Hino will play Masataka Kiyomizu (Kiyomasa):
【キャラクター紹介⑤】
清水将貴（CV：日野 聡）
不良集団・東京卍會の参番隊隊員。通称「キヨマサ」。渋谷三中に在籍しており、ボス的存在。過去を変える前のタケミチを奴隷扱いし、タケミチの人生を狂わせる発端となった人物。https://t.co/IC16LF9EZp#toman_anime pic.twitter.com/REcbeQpK9v— TVアニメ『東京リベンジャーズ』公式@4月10日より放送開始！ (@anime_toman) February 19, 2021
Tokyo Revengers is officially slated to debut on April 10th, and Crunchyroll has confirmed they will be streaming the series in other territories outside of Japan.