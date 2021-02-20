Tokyo Revengers Reveals New Character Designs and Cast Additions

✖

Tokyo Revengers has revealed new character designs and cast additions for the upcoming anime! Ken Wakui's science fiction and school delinquency story is finally getting its anime debut, and it's one of the most anticipated releases of the year overall. The anime is gearing up for its big debut in the Spring, and while we have seen some of the pieces come together for its big premiere, the newest slate of updates has added another core of characters and cast members that will play and important role in the anime when it finally makes its debut.

Tokyo Revengers' official Twitter account has revealed a new slate of cast additions that fill out Takemichi's old school crew of delinquents that Takemichi reunites with when he starts making his trips back to the past. Not only that, but we got to see a close look at the character designs for these new additions as well. Joining the previously confirmed cast of Yuki Shin as Takemichi Hanagaki, Azumi Waki as Hinata Tachibana, Ryota Ohsaka as Naoto Tachibana, Yuu Hayashi as Manjiro Sano (Mikey), and Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ken Ryuguji (Draken) are the following:

Takuma Terashima as Atsushi Sendо (Akkun):

Yuya Hirose as Takuya Yamamoto:

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Makoto Suzuki:

Shouta Hayama as Kazushi Yamagishi:

And finally, Satoshi Hino will play Masataka Kiyomizu (Kiyomasa):

Tokyo Revengers is officially slated to debut on April 10th, and Crunchyroll has confirmed they will be streaming the series in other territories outside of Japan. What do you think of these new additions? Will you be tuning into this anime debut when it premieres this Spring? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!