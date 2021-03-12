Tokyo Revengers Hypes Release with New Trailer and Poster

Tokyo Revengers is hyping its upcoming Spring season release with a new trailer and poster! Ken Wakui's original manga series will be making its anime debut with the jam packed slate of new anime releases coming in the Spring 2021 anime season, and now fans have been given another major look as to what this new adaptation will entail. The blend of science fiction together with a core story of school delinquency has been a major hit with fans since its launch back in 2017, and soon it will find a huge new audience when it drops next month.

Scheduled for a release on April 10th in Japan (and has been confirmed to be streaming on Crunchyroll alongside its debut), Tokyo Revengers has dropped a new trailer that shows off more of the extended cast of Toman's various members and foes. You can check it out in the video above, and can check out a new poster for the upcoming anime series from its official Twitter account below!

Tokyo Revengers' new anime series will be directed by Koichi Hatsumi (Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga) for LIDEN FILMS. Yasuyuki Muto (who worked with Hatsumi on Deadman Wonderland) will be writing the scripts, and Kenichi Ohnuki (Golden Kamuy) and Keiko Ota (Ace Attorney) will be designing the characters. The series' cast is getting even bigger and currently includes the likes of Yuki Shin as Takemichi Hanagaki, Azumi Waki as Hinata Tachibana, Ryota Ohsaka as Naoto Tachibana, Yuu Hayashi as Manjiro Sano (Mikey), and Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ken Ryuguji (Draken).

New additions to the cast (as shown in this newest trailer) include Masaaki Mizunaka as Keisuke Baji, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Takashi Mitsuya, Subaru Kimura as Haruki Hayashida, Yukihiro Nozuyama as Ryohei Hayashi, Kengo Kawanishi as Nahoya Kawata, Daisuke Ono as Yasuhiro Muto, and Eiji Takeuchi as Nobutaka Osanai.

What do you think of this newest look at Tokyo Revengers? Will you be checking it out this Spring?