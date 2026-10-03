Tokyo Revengers Returns With New Season 4 Opening & Confirms Episode Count

Tokyo Revengers has kicked off the beginning of the end with Season 4, and has debuted a new opening while confirming how many episodes it’s going to be sticking around for. The Fall 2026 anime schedule has kicked off in full as fans are now going to be seeing a ton of new anime releases, but there are a number of blockbuster franchises returning for new sequels too. And for Tokyo Revengers, its return to screens is going to be a little more involved as it’s nearing the grand finale.

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Tokyo Revengers has returned this Fall with the fourth season of the TV anime adapting Ken Wakui’s original manga series, and with it has started to take on the penultimate arc of that series. Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc reveals that Takemichi hasn’t quite saved everyone in the future, and now he’s about to start one of its most intense revisits to the past yet. You can check out the new opening and ending for the anime below.

How Many Episodes Does Tokyo Revengers Season 4 Have?

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The new opening theme for Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc is titled “IGNITE” as performed by JO1, and the new ending theme is titled “TRICK STAR” as performed by go!go!vanillas. The official website for the anime has also revealed that this new season of the series will be running for 13 episodes across three Blu-ray and DVD releases in Japan. This means that this fourth season will only be running for a single cour of episodes before it wraps up its run later this year, and that does raise a lot of questions about the future of the anime adaptation.

The War of the Three Titans Arc from Ken Wakui’s original Tokyo Revengers manga is the second to last arc of the series overall, and runs for 29 chapters. It’s entirely possible for the anime to adapt these chapters into this single cour of episodes without much issue, but then it raises questions about the final arc to come. This and the “Kanto Manji Arc” to follow make up the two halves of the final saga for the series, so we’ll have to see just how far this season goes before it’s all done.

How to Watch Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc

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Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc is now officially streaming with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in the United States as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule. It’s currently listed as the third season of the anime on the platform despite being the fourth season, and it has launched its English dub at the same time as the Japanese language release (which is a great sign for the rest of the season to come). And you’re going to want to catch up with it all before it kicks off the grand finale.

Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc sees Takemichi going back to the past once more, but at a different point in the timeline than he expected. Because while he thought he was finally able to get to the best future, it’s revealed that Mikey’s darkness very much becomes a real danger in the future that needs to be taken care of. Are you going to be checking out Tokyo Revengers‘ new season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!