10 New Fall 2026 Anime Sequels to Watch This October (& Where to Find Them)

The Fall 2026 anime season is finally here, and it’s time to get ready for all of the big franchises coming back for new episodes this October. The year has been plenty strong for new anime releases thus far as there have been plenty of new anime releases that have gone on to find success with fans, but it’s been an even bigger deal for returning franchises. Lots of major titles have returned for new episodes through the year thus far, and that’s the same case for this Fall slate as it has some of the most anticipated comebacks yet.

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With the final episodes of the Summer 2026 anime season now hitting screens, it’s time to look ahead to all sorts of anime hits returning for new seasons through the Fall 2026 anime schedule. There are some highly anticipated franchises like Black Clover and The Apothecary Diaries, lesser known hits like Reincarnated as a Sword, and even full on sequels changing everything like Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2. Read on below for ten new Fall 2026 anime sequels you’ll want to watch this October.

10) A Wild Last Boss Appeared! Season 2

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Kicking off the Fall 2026 slate in full is the return of a lesser known Isekai anime that should be much bigger by now. The anime adaptation for Firehead and YahaKo’s A Wild Last Boss Appeared! made its debut last year, and was unfortunately a bit buried thanks to all of the other juggernaut franchises coming out around it. It has a cool twist on the idea as while someone reincarnated into the world of their favorite game as their character, it turned out that this version of the world had its own history and lore that even the player was unaware of.

Even the person they took over, Lufas Mafaal, was someone with a rich character history and personality that’s blending together with the person now reincarnated in their body. On top of cool action sequences, this story is going to be one that’s only going to get more intriguing in the new season hitting later this month.

9) A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special Season 2

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Usonan’s A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special is another cool fantasy series that has a much darker edge to it. With its own main character being in a hero’s party that fought the final boss to save the world, a resulting explosion sent him back a few years before everything began. Now with the opportunity to save the world and all of his friends in the future by training them to be ready for the apocalypse to come, the second season is going to keep this intensity going even further with what will hopefully be another solid string of episodes.

A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special is another Korean webcomic adaptation following in the same vein as hits like Solo Leveling, but thankfully offers a much different kind of experience. The first season was also kind of a quiet hit, so there’s a hope that this second will draw more attention to it as it gets closer to its world gets closer to its terrible fate.

8) Reincarnated as a Sword Season 2

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If we’re talking about hidden gem fantasy or Isekai anime that need more attention, however, there’s no better example than with Reincarnated as a Sword. Fans have seen so many Isekai anime franchises at this point that it’s become kind of a joke. We’re seeing a lot of shows where its heroes are being reincarnated as random objects, and leading to all sorts of shenanigans as a result. But this one uses that to springboard to a cool adventure story that has a great central duo that basically become a found family through their fights.

Fern is an orphan who freed herself from slavery thanks to this reincarnated sword, and has been steadily becoming a stronger fighter through the end of that first season. With the second season teasing a dark new dungeon filled with dangerous enemies, there is bound to be a ton of action that you’re going to want to see in motion.

7) Ranma 1/2 Season 3

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We’re heading into the big name franchises now, and there’s no better place to start than with Rumiko Takahashi’s returning classic, Ranma 1/2. It’s hard not to think of the creator as one of the most influentual of all time thanks to how much her work has had an impact on the manga and anime world, and each of them has a much different kind of experience than the other. Ranma 1/2 is a fun romantic comedy that’s full of hard hitting action, and that’s even more impressive with this reboot.

Tackled by the studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen, MAPPA, Ranma 1/2 has had two successful seasons of its reboot run thus far. The team has been able to tap into that fun energy in the action while not losing any of the comedic flair throughout. The third season is going to throw even more characters into the mix, and that’s likely going to result in a ton of more fun.

6) Blue Box Season 2

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Kouji Miura’s Blue Box officially ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this Summer after five years of serialization, and that means this new season of the anime is the first new release for the franchise since. Thankfully the anime is far from over as it will continue building on the romance between Taiki and Chinatsu seen in the first season. It ended pretty dramatically with a focus on Hina and how she was feeling about the duo, and she had to come to terms with her own feelings while Taiki instead wanted to pursue this romance with Chinatsu.

The anime has been a hit thanks to the fact it is able to blend this high school romance story with Taiki and Chinatsu’s sports dreams, and that gives fans the best of both worlds as you’ll want to cheer on the duo in all kinds of ways. With the second season going deeper into their relationship, we’ll have to see what kind of developments are coming next.

5) Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc

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It’s the beginning of the end for Tokyo Revengers. Ken Wakui’s original manga run of the series ended quite some time ago, and the final arcs of the series are the most intense yet. Takemichi realized that while there’s a future where he could save all of his friends from a terrible fate, Mikey was left alone to fully drop into the darkness that had been haunting him all his life. Now heading back into the past to save Mikey from this grim fate, there’s quite a lot on Takemichi’s fate heading into the anime’s final season.

Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc is a title referencing the penultimate arc of the original manga, but it’s been touted by the anime’s team as a final season for the series. It’s yet to be revealed if this new season will tackle every event coming from these final arcs, so it does make it an intriguing show as one way or the other the end is fast approaching soon enough.

4) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2

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Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is both a sequel, and not. While it’s set within the same Cyberpunk 2077 world seen in that first series with Studio Trigger, it’s going to be following a new set of characters and their own stories instead. It’s already a surprise given that the first series seemed to have as conclusive of an ending as one would get, and the creator behind it all even revealed that those dead characters from the original would be staying dead. That already raises the stakes for all of the new faces coming in the sequel.

One of the best aspects of the Cyberpunk 2077 world overall is that there is a ton of potential to explore it with all kinds of new stories and other adventures that don’t have to cover the same ground as the first season. This sequel is basically a blank slate, and that truly makes it one of the more exciting new anime coming our way this Fall.

3) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run 2nd & 3rd Stages

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JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has had a bit of a rough road with Steel Ball Run thus far, and it’s even tougher because this was the most anticipated anime adaptation for Hirohiko Araki’s long running franchise. It’s set in an entirely new timeline following the end of Stone Ocean, and has thrown fans into a race across a old west inspired United States with all kinds of wacky (yet familiar) characters vying for the top prize. But it only premiered its first episode earlier this Spring, so fans have been waiting for more.

With a single episode only giving fans a brief taste of the seventh iteration of the long running franchise earlier this Spring, Steel Ball Run is going to be returning for two new batches of episodes. It’s also shaking things up with a weekly episodic release on Netflix, and that means fans are going to be able to talk about it at length each week like some of the best seasons in the past. That’s a great sign.

2) The Apothecary Diaries Season 3

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We’re now in the real heavy hitters with The Apothecary Diaries as it readies to make its return with Season 3. Hyuga Natsu’s original series has become a runaway success ever since its TV anime adaptation kicked off its run, and it’s only become more of a hit following the end of the second season. The anime is making a huge return with its third season, and it’s going to be spread across two years with its first cour kicking off this October. And Maomao has a whole new mystery to solve.

This third season has not only teased a mysterious new character that Maomao needs to navigate around, but a famine and potential plague that’s going to really throw a wrench into things. That makes for a very intriguing place to kick off a whole new seasons of mysteries, and it’s likely that Jinshi will be getting closer to Maomao too. It’s going to be a fun one.

1) Black Clover Season 2

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But the most anticipated return of the Fall is also the most anticipated anime return of the year. Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover ended its 11 year run earlier this Spring, and it’s being followed up by the return of the TV anime series after five long years. The first season capped off an impressive 170 episode run in the midst of a cliffhanger as Asta and the others were training before needing to head to the Spade Kingdom for a rematch against the Dark Triad in order to save Captain Yami.

This new season is already looking much better than the first time around, and that’s even more impressive considering some of the most memorable moments from that debut season. With more production time and a better schedule, it’s highly likely that Black Clover Season 2 is going to be the best looking version of the anime yet. Now it’s ready to truly begin its final arcs at last.