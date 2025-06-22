Tokyo Revengers Season 4 Drops First Trailer & Release Window

Tokyo Revengers is coming back for a new season taking on the next major arc of the franchise, and now fans have gotten the first look at Season 4 with the first trailer for the War of the Three Titans arc. Tokyo Revengers has been a curious anime to see unfold as while it had begun hot thanks to the start of its adaptation for Ken Wakui’s original manga series, the subsequent seasons have seen not made as many waves with fans. Especially after Wakui’s manga itself went on to have a notably controversial ending for its own original run as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tokyo Revengers‘ anime is now nearing this grand finale with the next major arc that will help kick off the final saga for the series overall. Tokyo Revengers War of the Three Titans Arc has been officially confirmed to be in the works, and is now scheduled for a release some time in 2026. This arc kicks off a huge battle between three major groups vying for control after Toman breaks up, and that’s teased with the first trailer for the new season that you can check out below.

Play video

What to Know for Tokyo Revengers Season 4

Tokyo Revengers War of the Three Titans Arc is scheduled to premiere some time in 2026, but has yet to confirm its release date as of the time of this publication. Maki Kodaira will be taking over from Koichi Hatsumi (who is instead now overseeing the scripts) directing the new season for Liden Films. Airi Tsuyuki, Kae Takakura, Keiko Ota and Kenichi Onuki will be providing character designs, and Hiroaki Tsutsumi will be composing the music for the new season as well. Joining the cast for the next arc includes the first new addition of Mariya Ise as Senju Kawaragi.

Tokyo Revengers also has a complicated streaming licensing set up across its first three seasons thus far if you wanted to catch up with everything that’s happened. The first season of the anime is only currently available with Crunchyroll, but the follow up second and third seasons are currently only available to stream with Hulu and Hulu on Disney Plus. But the good news on that front is the fact that the second and third seasons actually offer an English dub release for streaming as well. So there is a bit of good and bad with its current streaming offerings.

Pony Canyon

What Is Tokyo Revengers’ Next Arc About?

As teased by the trailer, Tokyo Revengers War of the Three Titans Arc is the first major phase of the final arc for the series overall. With Mikey disbanding Toman and Takemichi seemingly getting the perfect future he’d been fighting for all this time, he soon discovers that someone is missing from the future era. Now needing to go back into the past one final time, Takemichi and the others now need to take on one of the biggest fights they have ever dealt with in the past. As for what to expect from the new season, Pony Canyon teases the coming season as such:

“The conflict between Tokyo Manji Gang and Tenjiku came to a gruesome end. As each individual carries their sorrow and moves forward on their own path, Takemichi Hanagaki(TAKE‐MITCHY) finds himself in awe of the late Tetta Kisaki. Upon hearing the full truth behind the time leaps, Manjiro Sano (Mikey) makes a crucial decision. After leaving the past behind, Takemichi finally reaches the ultimate future where his beloved Hinata is alive. However, ‘he’ is nowhere to be found. In the era of the ‘Three Titans,’ where three teams battle for dominance, the final revenge begins!”