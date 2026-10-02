Every Anime Coming to Hulu in October 2026

The Fall 2026 anime season is finally here, and all major platforms are planning to release new shows for fans across the globe. 2026 has been another huge year for anime fans, and the year will wrap up after some of the biggest sequels and shows. The latest season is going to be the biggest quarter yet as it includes the return of anticipated shows such as The Apothecary Diaries, Black Clover, and more. Crunchyroll has by far the largest lineup, just like every other season, as it brings in a new range of series exclusive to the platform. The platform always releases almost all of the new seasonal shows, and this season is no different.

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However, as the final quarter of the year, fans are in for several surprises in October 2026. Luckily, Crunchyroll isn’t the only platform bringing new shows and sequels for fans, since Hulu has been expanding its anime library for the past few years. Instead of following a seasonal schedule, Hulu focuses on new releases each month. This includes newly licensed shows, including subbed and dubbed episodes that are also available on other platforms. Since October is the first month of the Fall 2026 anime season, it’s more exciting than usual.

5) Gachiakuta

Image Courtesy of Bones

While Gachiakuta Season 2 is in the works, it’s getting another major platform on October 5th, 2026. Hulu has licensed all episodes of the first season in both subbed and dubbed. As a Shonen action anime, Gachiakuta received countless praises for its worldbuilding and impressive characters. The story takes place in a world where the wealthy thoughtlessly throw objects away, but their waste is valuable to Rudo, who barely makes ends meet in the slums. However, after being falsely accused of the crime of killing Regto, his adoptive father, he is thrown into the Pit. The place is famous for being something no one ever comes back from, and only the most heinous criminals come out of there. Thinking it’s his end, Rudo is shocked to wake up in a trash-filled area with toxic air and dangerous monsters. After being saved by one of the Cleaners named Enjin, the boy gets back on his feet, hoping to escape the place and catch his father’s murderer.

4) Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

This underrated isekai from MAPPA, the same studio behind worldwide hits such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man, originally premiered in 2023. While the anime has already released two seasons, Hulu’s lineup only includes the first season for now. The anime will drop its first season in both subbed and dubbed on October 12th, 2026. This unique, heartwarming story follows Tsuyoshi Mukoda, who used to be an ordinary salaryman before being summoned to another world. After his life turned upside down, he made a name for himself with his exceptional cooking while also making all kinds of unique friends who fall in love with his cooking. However, it just so happens that cooking isn’t the only thing Mukoda is good at since his strength always attracts the attention of guilds around him. He is able to keep cooking all kinds of monster meat by doing odd jobs for them.

3) Haikyu!! Season 1 (Dubbed)

Image Courtesy of TOHO Animation

There’s no denying that Haikyu is one of the greatest Shonen series of all time. While fans await the upcoming movie to wrap up the Spring Nationals High, Hulu is only now licensing the first season in English dub. The subbed episodes have long been available on the platform, but U.S. fans had to wait several years for the dubbed episodes. Even Crunchyroll only added them in November last year, and now Hulu will make it available from October 12th, 2026. The story centers around Shoyo Hinata, a short but spirited boy who wants to become like the “Little Giant,” a renowned high school volleyball player who participated in the nationals several years ago. Unfortunately, his middle school debut turns into a nightmare when he faces off against Tobio Kageyama’s elite school. Pulling himself up after a devastating loss, Shoyo later enrolled in Karasuno High School and learned that his former rival is now his teammate. In order to achieve their individual goals, the duo must put aside their differences and work together to get to nationals.

2) Classroom of the Elite Season 1

Image Courtesy of Lerche

While fans await updates on the anime’s Season 5, Hulu will begin streaming the first season starting from October 27th, 2026. The anime will be available in both sub and dub. Considering the popularity of the anime, there’s also a high possibility that the platform will license more seasons in the next few months. The latest season only concluded in June this year, which means it’s too soon for fans to get new updates on Season 5. This critically acclaimed story follows the students from Kodo Ikusei Senior High who are envied by almost all of Japan. However, only a handful of people know that only the top classes receive favorable treatment since the classes are divided from A through D based on scores. The story centers around Kiyotaka Ayanokoji, a student of Class D who hides a major secret about his past. Meanwhile, Suzune Horikita believes she was placed in Class D by mistake and wishes to climb all the way to Class A.

1) The God of High School Season 1

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Six years after its premiere, Hulu will begin streaming this anime in both sub and dub starting from October 27th, 2026. Despite being adapted from a popular webtoon and having the backing of a renowned studio like MAPPA, The God of High School never returned with a sequel in over six years. The anime barely scratched the surface of this exceptional story, and it’s uncertain if MAPPA will return its focus to this series again. The chances are slim considering the debut wasn’t all that popular and the years of gap only made fans lose interest in the series even more. The story centers around Jin Mo-Ri, a 17-year-old high schooler who also happens to be an expert martial artist. He is unexpectedly invited to a martial arts tournament, known as The God of High School, which will determine who is the strongest. However, the truth behind the tournament is far shadier than Jin was ever expecting.

Are you excited about these upcoming anime? Which of these anime will you watch this month? Let us know in the comments below.









