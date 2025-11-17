Disney+’s Biggest Anime Confirms Return With New Season Next Year

Disney+ has confirmed it’s going to bring back one of its biggest anime franchises with new episodes next year, so it’s time to get ready for a big comeback. Disney+ has increasingly become a major home for exclusive anime releases in the last few years. Not only have they locked down some notable licenses from Japan, but they have also found success with some original anime productions as well. They range all sorts of subjects like the Star Wars Visions anthology, but there are some franchises that fans are hoping to see make their comeback with new episodes in the immediate future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According got Disney+ Japan (as spotted by AnimeTV), Tokyo Revengers Season 4 is officially coming to the streaming service sometime in 2026. Unfortunately there’s no confirmed release date or window, but the new season has officially locked down its streaming home ahead of its debut as of this time. Considering that the rights for the anime has been in flux for the first three seasons of the series thus far, this is a big move for Disney+ as fans eagerly wait to see the next step of the saga.

Tokyo Revengers Returning to Disney+ Next Year

Courtesy of Pony Canyon

Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc will be making its debut in Disney+ in Japan in 2026, but international release plans have yet to be announced as of this time. There’s a good chance that the anime will be streaming with Disney+ in international territories, and with Hulu in the United States as seen with the previous two seasons. But catching up with it all can be a bit complicated as the first couple of seasons has been split between Crunchyroll and Disney+ due to the fluctuating rights for the series seen thus far.

The staff information for the new season has been confirmed as well. Maki Kodaira will be taking over from Koichi Hatsumi (who is instead now overseeing the scripts) directing the new season for Liden Films. Airi Tsuyuki, Kae Takakura, Keiko Ota and Kenichi Onuki will be providing character designs, and Hiroaki Tsutsumi will be composing the music. Mariya Ise will be joining the voice cast for the new season as Senju Kawaragi. But fans should expect more updates soon now that a streaming home has been set. Especially as this is the beginning of the end.

What to Know for Tokyo Revengers: War of Three Titans Arc

Pony Canyon

The War of Three Titans arc from Ken Wakui’s original Tokyo Revengers manga is the first real phase of the final saga for the story overall. Because while Takemichi seemed to have gotten a version of the future where everyone moved on happily, he discovered that Mikey had since disappeared. So while everything he had done during the Tenjiku arc was mostly better for the future, Takemichi was not able to accept it because something happened to Mikey. This sparks an entirely new conflict with many new gang members in the mix.

It’s the beginning of the end, so you can catch up with Tokyo Revengers now. There are some English dub episodes available as well, but future dub information for this next season have yet to be confirmed as of this time. Either way, it’s another reason to be excited for a very packed year of new anime to come.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!