Tokyo Revengers Season 4 Drops First Look & Synopsis for Premiere Ahead of October Debut

Tokyo Revengers is ready for the beginning of the end, and now fans have gotten the first look at how everything is kicking off with the first look at story details revealed for Season 4’s big premiere. Shortly after the third season wrapped up the fight against Tenjiku, it was confirmed that Tokyo Revengers was already in the works on a fourth season. It’s time for the anime to adapt the penultimate arc of Ken Wakui’s original manga, and that means the TV anime is closer to its end than ever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc will be taking on the penultimate arc of Ken Wakui’s original manga release, and is teased to be the “final revenge” for the anime’s run overall. As one of the big sequels that fans will need to keep an eye out for this October as part of the jam packed Fall 2026 anime schedule, Tokyo Revengers has dropped the first look images and story synopsis for its big premiere episode. Check them out below.

Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc Episode 1 is titled “Break up,” and will be making its debut on October 2nd with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in the United States, and Disney+ in international territories. You’re going to want to make sure to catch up with the previous season now streaming there as well as this first episode teases it’s going to pick up immediately after the fight with Tenjiku as Takemichi hopes to make his return to a future that has saved everyone from their terrible fates, “The conflict with Tenjiku came to an end when Izana was killed by Kisaki’s bullet, and Kisaki himself was hit by a truck and killed.”

“Takemichi once again explained to Mikey that he was a time traveler and recounted each of the events he had experienced,” the synopsis continues. “Mikey took Takemichi’s words to heart and declared the dissolution of the Tokyo Manji Gang. Thus, the legendary organization that had reached the top of Japan came to an end.” The synopsis for the premiere seemingly teases that everything has been fixed, but unfortunately for Takemichi this is truly only the start of a whole new season. Meaning his struggles across time are far from over.

What to Know for Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc

Play video

Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc will feature Maki Kodaira taking over directing duties from Koichi Hatsumi (who will be writing the scripts instead) for Liden Films. Airi Tsuyuki, Kae Takakura, Keiko Ota and Kenichi Onuki will be providing character designs, and Hiroaki Tsutsumi will be composing the music. The new opening theme for the season is titled “IGNITE” as performed by JO1, and the new ending theme is titled “TRICK STAR” as performed by go!go!vanillas. New additions to the cast include Naoyuki Shimozuru as Takeomi Akashi, Shinnosuke Tachibana as Wakasa Imaushi, Takanori Hoshino as Keizo Arashi, Hiroki Yasumoto as South Terano.

The War of the Three Titans Arc places Mikey at the center of Takemichi’s newest struggle as while everything seemed to be fixed in the future after Tenjiku’s defeat, he’ll soon discover that there’s only last person he couldn’t save. It sparks the first of two major arcs bringing the series to an end, so fans will have to see how things shake out from here as it fast approaches that grand finale.