Here's How the Black Clover Movie Fits Into the Anime

Black Clover has finally made its grand anime return to Netflix with a brand new movie, and the events of Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King fit right into the timeline of the TV anime series! Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (like many anime movies) features an original story not seen in the events of Yuki Tabata's original manga series, but the creator himself did supervise the new movie project and create the designs for the new characters in the movie. But even if this is an original story, it still fits right into the canon of it all without any real issues.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King fits into Black Clover's timeline right before the TV anime comes to an end, but before the final battles seen during the TV anime's final episodes. Ending with a tease for the future as Asta and the Magic Knights readied for the next wave of fights against the Dark Triad, the new movie gets nowhere near this point. Unfortunately it means that Asta and the others are fighting without some of the advancements made during those battles and beyond, it also means Black Clover anime fans can jump into Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King without any real issues.

Where Does Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Fit Into the Timeline?

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King kicks off with a new tournament named "The Triumph" in which the strongest knights of the Clover Kingdom compete to see who's next closest to becoming the Wizard King. It's mentioned here that Asta is still in exile following the Devil Trial, so that means this takes place after the Elf Reincarnation arc in which Asta and Secre were held on trial and used as the scapegoats for all of the chaos that went down against the Elves. This is also far from where the TV anime came to an end (being around Episode 120 or so).

While there are teases of the kinds of abilities Asta and the others unlock later during their fight against the Zogratis siblings in the final episodes of the anime, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King perfectly lines up with the anime's original material we saw in the final episodes as well. Black Clover's final arc kicks off long after the Dark Triad fights too, so fans only caught up with the anime can enjoy the fights in the movie with ease!

