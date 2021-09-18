Tokyo Revengers Season Finale Ends With Massive Cliffhanger

Massive spoilers for Tokyo Revengers’ anime below! Tokyo Revengers just ended the anime’s debut season on a huge cliffhanger! The debut adaptation of Ken Wakui’s original manga series has been one of the stronger hits of the Spring and Summer anime schedules, and now has brought its 24 episode run to an end with its latest release. With the Bloody Halloween arc ended and the fallout of Toman and Valhalla’s big fight settling over the course of the final episodes, the series is now getting ready for an unexpected new status quo.

As fans had seen in the final episode of the season, Takemichi Hanegaki has managed to reach a new rank within the Toman group. There’s been some big changes overall as both Toman and Valhalla have officially merged following the battle, and a flash forward back to Takemichi’s present reveals that Kisaki has become far more influential and celebrated within the group. With this, however, Takemichi soon finds himself in a surprisingly bloody finale and the final moments of the episode leave fans on the hugest cliffhanger in the anime yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The season finale of the series sees Mikey declare that Toman and Valhalla are now officially a 450 member strong group, and Kisaki is celebrated as one of the heroes that made it all happen following the events of Bloody Halloween. Takemichi officially becomes the commander of the first division (with Chifuyu instated as his vice-commander), and he’s so happy with how much has happened for the group that he goes back into the present to see how much has changed. Toman itself had become a much larger and more influential group, and Takemichi remains one of the higher ups in the present time.

The twist, however, is that in this timeline Mikey has disappeared and Draken had been executed so Kisaki leads the group now. But in the final moments, Kisaki then kills the adult Chifuyu and prepares to kill the older Takemichi for betraying him and working against him for the past 12 years. He reveals that he planned Baji’s death all along (as suspected), and points a gun to Takemichi’s head as the final moments of the episode roll. With a tear rolling down his cheek, he calls Takemichi “my hero” in reference to something and the screen fades to black as a gunshot is heard.

Takemichi’s fate now remains in the balance as a second season of Tokyo Revengers has yet to be announced. This would be quite the intense cliffhanger if the anime never in fact makes its return, so hopefully this kind of cliffhanger does mean that a second season is all but officially confirmed. Either way, this definitely stings and could push some fans to check out that original manga. But what did you think of this cliffhanger?

How did you like Tokyo Revengers’ debut season overall? Would you tune into a second season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!