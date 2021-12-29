Tokyo Revengers Debuts ‘Christmas Showdown’ Trailer

In the wake of season one, Tokyo Revengers is living its best life, and fans are begging for even more content. While the manga carries on with its new chapters, all eyes are on the Liden Films series to see what Tokyo Revengers‘ anime does next. It was not long ago fans were informed the show had plans to adapt one of its merrier arcs, and the Christmas Showdown story will make for a good marathon. And to make things even better, the arc’s first trailer has gone live with holiday lights and a tiny bit of blood.

The clip was shared not too long before the 2021 holiday season kicked off in full. Shueisha rolled out the clip during Jump Festa, and it has since made its way online. So if you want to see what this special Tokyo Revengers anime will be about, well – here you go.

As you can see above, the clip showcases some of our heroes in uniform as they prepare for an all-out Christmas showdown. There is more than enough violence and gang feuds to freak out fans with the hardest hearts. And of course, Tokyo Revengers wouldn’t be itself if Hanagaki was not shown suffering all throughout this clip.

At this point, fans aren’t quite sure when this Christmas Showdown saga will begin, but they do know Tokyo Revengers is going all-in with it. If netizens are lucky, the anime will bring out this adaptation by fall 2022, and there is no confirmation on how this arc will be adapted. Obviously, most want the Christmas arc to take up part of season two, but Tokyo Revengers could opt-in for an OVA series or even a film adaptation.

If you have not seen Tokyo Revengers yet, you can find the series over on HBO Max or Crunchyroll right now. The anime’s official synopsis can be read here: “Takemichi Hanagaki is a freelancer that’s reached the absolute pits of despair in his life. He finds out that the only girlfriend he ever had, in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, had been killed by the ruthless Tokyo Manji Gang. The day after hearing about her death, he’s standing on the station platform and ends up being pushed over onto the tracks by a herd of people. He closes his eyes thinking he’s about to die, but when he opens his eyes back up, he somehow had gone back in time 12 years. Now that he’s back living the best days of his life, Takemichi decides to get revenge on his life.”

