Tomb Raider: Legend of Lara Croft Releases New Featurette

Tomb Raider has long had a big impact on the world of video games. With the story of Lara Croft receiving three live-action films in the past, the Square Enix character is set to receive her own animated series on Netflix. As a part of 2023's Geeked Week, the streaming service has given fans of anime and video games alike on Lara's upcoming series and the challenges that await her. Joining the likes of Castlevania, Far Cry, The Witcher, and Resident Evil, Tomb Raider is looking to make a name for itself on Netflix.

For those who might want a refresher on what this upcoming animated series will be about, it will specifically give us the Lara Croft that was introduced as a part of the Tomb Raider trilogy. Consisting of Tomb Raider, Rise of The Tomb Raider, and Shadow of The Tomb Raider, the reboot acted to give a modern spin on Lara Croft while presenting a far more dangerous world for the treasure hunter to explore. Shadow of The Tomb Raider was the last time we saw this new take on Lara, though it certainly isn't the last time ever.

Tomb Raider's First Look on Netflix

Lara Croft will be animated by one of the bigger animation studios that has worked with Netflix in recent years in Powerhouse Animation. Previously, the studio brought to life Castlevania, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, and Blood of Zeus. With Blood of Zeus Season 2, Castlevania: Nocture Season 2, and Masters of the Universe: Revolution on the streaming service's horizon, Powerhouse has quite the slate ahead of it even not taking into account Lara Croft.

If you haven't had the chance to learn about this animated entry in the life of Lara Croft, here's how Netflix describes the upcoming Tomb Raider series, "Picking up after the events of the highly successful Tomb Raider videogame Survivor trilogy as told in 2013's Tomb Raider, 2015's Rise of the Tomb Raider, and 2018's Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the animated series will chart the globetrotting heroine's next chapter as she takes on the role of the iconic tomb raider that she is destined to become. Twenty-five years after her first game appeared, Lara continues to explore new territory."

