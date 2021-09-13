Netflix’s Tomb Raider Casts Hayley Atwell as Lara Croft

Hayley Atwell recently returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe by reprising the role of Peggy Carter for the animated series What If?, but it seems as if the actress is set to join another franchise that is far more well known within the world of video games. Set to take on the role of Lara Croft in an upcoming Tomb Raider series for Netflix, Atwell is definitely spreading her wings in the world of voice acting. Joining animated video game adaptations such as the wildly successful Castlevania, Croft seems like the obvious choice when it comes to bringing big-name video game characters to the small screen.

The update comes from Netflix itself as the site confirmed the British actress will be voicing Lara. Nothing else was said about the series in particular, but Tomb Raider is a big franchise with lots of lore. According to Netflix, this anime will be set after the events of Tomb Raider‘s reboot trilogy under Square Enix. The series will put Lara on a new hunt, and fans are thrilled to know Atwell will be joining along.

For fans of the actress, Atwell is best known for her work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She came to fame playing Peggy Carter in Captain America: The First Avenger, and the agent’s arc continued into Avengers: Endgame. Atwell also headed up Marvel’s Agent Carter before taking on other live-action projects like Christopher Robin and Conviction. Soon, fans will be able to find Atwell on-screen in Mission: Impossible 7 alongside Tom Cruise.

Atwell’s resume lends her to exciting roles, and Lara Croft is right up that alley. Since her debut decades ago, the heroine has undergone tons of iterations, but she is always consistent with her need to explore.

Tomb Raider first introduced Lara back in 1996, and the game was a hit. Since then, nearly 20 Tomb Raider games have been released with the most recent console title being Shadow of the Tomb Raider in 2018.

