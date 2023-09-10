Call of Duty Adds Tomb Raider's Lara Croft Via New Bundle

Call of Duty has officially added Lara Croft from Tomb Raider into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone. Call of Duty is one of the biggest video game franchises out there and has been forced to evolve many times if it wants to compete. The multiplayer has been the element that has evolved the most over the years with the additions of things like killstreaks, perks, custom classes, and eventually, variant items and skins. After the meteoric success of Fortnite, Call of Duty started doing more and more crossovers which allowed you to play as characters from other franchises. However, most of these have been limited to films and TV shows, but now another gaming franchise is linking up with Call of Duty.

After plenty of teases, Lara Croft from Tomb Raider is now available in Call of Duty. Lara Croft is one of gaming's most iconic protagonists and one of the most beloved female leads in gaming, if not across modern fiction itself. Lara Croft has remained relevant since her debut in the 90s across tons of games, several films, and will continue to gain relevancy as Tomb Raider is being adapted into an animated series, a live-action TV series, and will likely get more films in the future. Now, she's starring in one of the biggest franchises in history via Call of Duty. Her new skin is available today in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone. Her bundle comes with a blueprint for a new SMG, a blueprint for dual pistols, an ice axe melee weapon, a skin for the game's jeep, and a new title and emblem.

This is @tombraider 😏 Show them what you do.



Seek adventure with the Lara Croft Operator bundle available now in the Call of Duty Store 🗺️ pic.twitter.com/vLE3UQB8lS — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 9, 2023

All of this will cost you somewhere in the neighborhood of $20, but there is an extra incentive. The Lara Croft bundle will carry over to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 later this year. You will have tons of skins and weapons already available in that game on day one. Of course, this will apply to Warzone as well.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Release Date

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is currently slated to release on November 10th, 2023 and will release on Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game will feature a new campaign with open-world elements, a Zombies mode, and multiplayer that features 16 remastered maps from the original Modern Warfare 2. A beta will be held starting on October 6th.

When Is the Next Tomb Raider Game Coming?

As of right now, we know next to nothing about the next Tomb Raider game. Amazon is publishing it, it will be developed on Unreal Engine 5, but that's about all we know. It's unclear if actress Camilla Ludington is returning to play Lara Croft or if this is a soft-reboot of some sorts. This Call of Duty model may be our first look at what the new Lara Croft will look and sound like in the next Tomb Raider, but that's pure speculation.