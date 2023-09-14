Classic Tomb Raider Remastered Collection Revealed

Crystal Dynamics has revealed that three classic Lara Croft adventures will be getting remastered on modern platforms: Tomb Raider, Tomb Raider II, and Tomb Raider III. The games will all be releasing on February 14, 2024 as part of a collection appropriately titled Tomb Raider I, II, III Remastered. The collection was revealed during today's Nintendo Direct, but in addition to a Nintendo Switch release, the games will also be coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Steam. Players will be able to toggle between the original graphics that appeared in the late '90s, as well as newly remastered visuals.

A trailer for Tomb Raider I, II, III Remastered can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The highly demanded Tomb Raider I-III games featuring Lara Croft are coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Nintendo Switch on February 14th – remastered!



Complete with all expansions and secret levels – this is a nostalgia trip you do not want to miss. @AspyrMedia pic.twitter.com/DZjMeTG2tS — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) September 14, 2023

In addition to remastered visuals, players can also expect to see all of the expansions and secret levels that were included in the original Tomb Raider games. The remaster is being handled by the team at Aspyr. For those unfamiliar with the developer, they have handled a number of similar remasters over the years. Notably, the studio has developed several Star Wars remasters, including Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, Knights of the Old Republic, and Episode I: Racer.

Lara Croft Games on Nintendo Switch

Tomb Raider fans have been clamoring for years to see more Tomb Raider games added to Nintendo Switch. Earlier this year, The Lara Croft Collection released on the system, which includes two previous games in the series: Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Those two games have been very well-received since their original release, but fans have been hoping to see some of the character's earliest adventures on the system. Following the release of Tomb Raider I, II, III Remastered, Nintendo Switch users will be able to play five of Lara's best adventures. Of course, that still leaves the Tomb Raider reboot trilogy missing, but hopefully that will be rectified at some point in the future!

Lara Croft's Big Year

So far, 2023 has proven to be a very good year for fans of the Tomb Raider franchise. In addition to all these remasters, Tomb Raider Reloaded released on mobile platforms back in February. Crossover content based on the Tomb Raider franchise has also appeared in several video games, including PowerWash Simulator, Fall Guys, and Call of Duty. A new TV series starring the character is also in the works over at Amazon, written by Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny's Phoebe Waller-Bridge. It's hard to remember another year where Lara Croft received that kind of focus, and with Tomb Raider I, II, III Remastered releasing next year, it seems like 2024 is also going to be a big one for the franchise!

Are you excited about these Tomb Raider remasters? Have you been enjoying all the Tomb Raider content lately? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!