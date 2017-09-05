Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans & JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Coming To Toonami

Anime Expo is in full-swing, and the annual convention has brought a slew of announcements with it. Studios like Toei Animation are scheduled to hype their upcoming anime line-up while programs like Toonami update fans on their new schedules. And, now, fans have learned Adult Swim plans to bring two fan-favorite series back to its late-night block.

Over on Facebook, Toonami confirmed it would be adding JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans to its schedule. The videos get a preview of the anime series which are about to hit Toonami. For JoJo, the anime's Stardust Crusaders series is set to hit the program on July 29th and air at 12:30 AM that Saturday. As for Iron-Blooded Orphans, the mecha anime will have its English-dubbed second season hit cable television sometime in October.

Recently, Toonami also began airing another long-awaited anime. Dragon Ball Z Kai has been slowly making its way through the program, and the show just reached its 'Buu Saga.'

As for Toonami's new series, fans are excited to see what their English dub has in store. JoJo's Stardust Crusaders series first aired in April 2014 before a sequel series titled JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders Egypt Arc debuted in January 2015.

Iron-Blooded Orphans is a more recent series, and mecha fans are pleased to know it will be getting a timely English dub. The Mobile Suit Gundam series debut in October 2015 before its second season premiered last fall. Funimation announced this weekend it has secured licenses for both seasons, and Blu-ray releases for Iron-Blooded Orphans will be released in sets later this year.

You can read Viz Media's synopsis of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure below:

"The legendary Shonen Jump classic JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is a groundbreaking series with multiple story arcs whose creation has already spanned 25 years. It's famous for outlandish characters, wild humor and frenetic battles. Join the Joestar family as they fight the evil Dio and his legacy across continents and time!"

If you are not familiar with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, then it is time you got yourself acquainted with the series. The manga and anime are some of the most popular in Japan, and it has fans spanning across the globe. The series debuted in 1987 under Hirohiko Araki at Weekly Shonen Jump. It is the publication's second-largest manga to date, and David Production turned it into an on-going anime back in October 2012.

As for Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, the series is set more than 300 years after the Calamity War first seen in the original Mobile Suit Gundam anime. With the Earth Sphere falling into anarchy, the world has given way to bandits and rebels. Iron-Blooded Orphans focuses on a young boy named Mikazuki Augus as he works for a security company, and his is used as cannon fodder during an ambush. Augus, along with his friend Orga Itsuka, take the chance to revolt against their demeaning employers - and the determined boy changes his fate when he begins piloting an abandoned mobile suit known as Gundam Barbatos.