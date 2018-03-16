Toonami Announces New Schedule Changes

It looks like Toonami is ready to shift its schedule around one more. In a couple of weeks, the US program will be shuffling around its slots to usher in two finales.

Taking to Facebook, Toonami alerted fans to its time slot changes. The page confirmed the late-night block would be shuffling its anime roster since Space Dandy is coming into its final arc.

You can check out the program’s brand-new schedule below:

10:30p – Dragon Ball Super

11:00p – Dragon Ball Z Kai: The Final Chapters

11:30p – Black Clover

12:00a – JoJo: Stardust Crusaders

12:30a – Gundam: IBO

1:00a – Hunter x Hunter

1:30a – Naruto: Shippuden

2:00a – Space Dandy

2:30a – Cowboy Bebop

3:00a – Cowboy Bebop

3:30a – Ghost in the Shell: SAC 2nd GIG

As you can see, Cowboy Bebop will be doubling up its airtime starting March 24. The added episode will get Toonami through its most recent screening of the anime, so fans are wondering what show could come next.

So far, Toonami has kept quiet about new acquisitions, but audiences are keeping their fingers crossed for a few select titles. Plenty of fans have been dying for the program to air My Hero Academia. The shonen title has become one of the genre’s most popular in recent years. The superhero-centric series has been likened to classic titles like Naruto, and its third season is set to drop in April. With its first two seasons dubbed, it isn’t hard to imagine Toonami adding it to its line-up if it can get a licensing deal worked out.

Of course, other fans would love for shows like Re:Zero to make it to Toonami. The anime block is the only one of its kind in the US, and audiences don’t want it to lose any time slots. So, here’s to hoping the program can bring in some new titles or browse its backlog to screen Inuyasha again.

Which series would you like Toonami to introduce to its schedule? Are there any throwback titles you’d like the program to highlight? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!