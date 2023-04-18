Total Drama Island Producer Teases the Reboot's Second Season

Total Drama Island has kicked off its new reboot series with an international release, and while many fans in North America and other territories are waiting for their chance to check it out, it appears that the creative team behind Total Drama 2023 has already started working on the new Total Drama Island's second season! It was first announced a couple of years ago that the Total Drama Island franchise would be returning with two new seasons for HBO Max, but in the years since the development on this new series has certainly gotten fans' attention for its new approach.

Touted as both an official Season 6 of Total Drama Island, but a new start as well, this new Total Drama Island series is treated as a new game featuring a new cast of Total Drama Island characters that are invited to Camp Wawanakwa years after the fifth season. With Total Drama Island's new season officially premiering with the Discovery+ streaming service for fans in Italy, the executive producer behind the new seasons teased that Season 2 of Total Drama Island 2023 is "almost finished."

(Photo: Cake Entertainment)

Total Drama Island 2023: What to Know

When asked by a fan on Twitter about the current progress on Total Drama 2023's second season, series producer and new voice behind the host, Chris McLean, Terry McGurrin, revealed that the team is already close to finishing the second batch of episodes, "Today we are watching the rough leica for the finale of the second season. So very close to finished!" Playing coy about any potential new relationships in the next batch of contestants, McGurrin teased that the new episodes will be coming very soon.

Unfortunately for fans outside of Italy, Total Drama Island 2023 has yet to reveal its release date for other international territories outside of that region. But with the first season just premiering with streaming earlier this week (on April 10th, specifically) it likely won't be much longer until fans everywhere get to see the new episodes! As for what to expect from Total Drama 2023, WarnerMedia first teased it as such:

"The world's most hilarious reality show is back and better than ever with two new seasons. With no parents, no phones, and no mercy, the new animated series will introduce an updated cast of quirky, iconic teen contestants as they face hardcore competition, brutal eliminations, and more drama than ever before. Total Drama Island is produced by Fresh TV for Cartoon Network and HBO Max, and distributed internationally by CAKE."

(h/t @CartoonCrave_ on Twitter)