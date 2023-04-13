AT&T Customers To Keep Free HBO Max, But There's a Catch

AT&T customers can keep their free HBO Max, but there's a catch that some people should know about. Warner Bros. Discovery announced their big rebrand yesterday and showed off a lot of new shows and movies. But, according to Cord Cutters News, there's something you should know. They confirmed with HBO Max that AT&T customers can expect their accounts to switch over when the rebrand kicks off on May 23rd. Now, there's no word on which "free account" they'll be getting. As it happens, you keep the plan you're currently on, but there are two ad-free plans available, which would create some confusion for sure.

Speaking of confusing moments, HBO Max decided to drop the HBO from their name because of the connotations with mature content. Warner Bros. Discovery argues that the youth markets are a priority for the company moving forward.

"We all love HBO, and it's a brand that has been built over five decades," the executive shared. "But it's not exactly where parents would most eagerly drop off their kids. And yet Warner Bros. Discovery has some of the best-known kids' characters, animation, and brands in the industry. Not surprisingly, the category has not met his true potential on HBO Max."

A New Era For Max As The Rebranding Begins

"From the biggest superheroes to real life champions; from culture-shaping dramas to taste-shaping entertainment; from fantastical realms to the realest of worlds, Max will offer an unrivaled range of choice," mused JB Perrette, President & CEO, Global Streaming & Games, Warner Bros. Discovery. "This new brand signals an important change from two narrower products, HBO Max and discovery+, to our broader content offering and consumer proposition. While each product offered something for some people, Max will have a broad array of quality choices for everybody."

"The Max service is a wide-ranging mosaic of content that will be unmatched in the breadth, reach, and excellence of its offerings," Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content added. "We are unique because we have the best-in-all-categories across the board by any measure – be they ratings, awards, fandom. We know we can satisfy any craving because we have the brands that people love. At Max, they will find what they want, when they want it."

Will you be keeping your Max membership post-rebrand? Let us know in the comments down below!