Warner Bros. Discovery Says Animation Pushed Forward HBO Max's Rebranding

The streaming landscape is getting ready for an upheaval. This week, the team at Warner Bros. Discovery outed its plans for HBO Max. After a slew of rumors, reports confirmed the service will get a name change shortly as HBO Max and Discovery+ combine to create Max. Now, new information about the decision has come to light, and it seems animation was a key factor during the restructuring process.

During the Warner Bros. Discovery press event, JB Perrette shared their view on the Max makeover. It was there the president and CEO of global streaming WBD admitted HBO Max made the streaming service sound too adult. Animation will be a focus at WBD for Max, and Perrette said this plan convinced executives a name change was necessary.

"We all love HBO, and it's a brand that has been built over five decades," the executive shared. "But it's not exactly where parents would most eagerly drop off their kids. And yet Warner Bros. Discovery has some of the best-known kids' characters, animation, and brands in the industry. Not surprisingly, the category has not met his true potential on HBO Max."

The press event called upon other executives at WBD who spoke about the decision's other factors. While the service's family-friendly reputation was a major concern, execs admitted they wanted to better curate content under the 'HBO' umbrella. The network was known for premium shows before HBO Max came to light, and now HBO will continue to release those series as a separate entity within Max.

Of course, animation lovers are keeping a close eye on Perrette's statement in the wake of Max's reveal. A focus on animation would be wonderful, but that wasn't the case at HBO Max. While shows such as Velma did well upon launch, HBO Max earned lots of flak last summer for removing more than a dozen animated TV series. Even films like Scoob's sequel were scrapped to the chagrin of creators across the board. But now, new reports suggest Max will put animation center stage as part of its expanded offerings.

