Totally Spies Revival Locks In 2024 Premiere

Totally Spies season seven will go live more than a decade after its last season.

They're back, baby! It has been more than a decade since the world heard from Totally Spies, but that is not about to keep the girls down. Last year, reports confirmed Totally Spies was crafting a reboot, and now the 2024 re-launch has found a premiere date.

Not long ago, the news went live courtesy of Gulli France. The network shared the premiere of Totally Spies season seven is on the horizon. The big revival will start on May 12th, and new episodes will release weekly from there.

Of course, the question now is when will Totally Spies season seven make its way to the United States. The hit animated series hails from France, and much like Miraculous: The Tales of Ladybug and Chat Noir, it airs overseas before touching the United States.

Traditionally, it takes Totally Spies a few months to premiere stateside after its launch in France. For instance, the show's sixth season launched in September 2013 overseas well before its U.S. premiere happened a full year later. The situation is fully dependent on Totally Spies' licensing deals, and we have no idea where this reboot could land.

If you are not familiar with Totally Spies, you can find the animated series streaming on Amazon Prime or on digital through iTunes. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Totally Spies below:

"Join Sam, Alex and Clover, high school best friends, as they accidentally find their way into their secret lives of being undercover spies for WOOHP, who fight and foil the devious plans of the world's strangest and the most outrageous supervillains. Each episode gives us a sneak peek into their lives and serves as a reminder that some super spies have high school woes and homework!"

