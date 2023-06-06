Totally Spies Revival Shares New Poster

Are you ready to save the world with Totally Spies? If so, then you better get ready! After a long stint away, the animated spy series is getting ready for its comeback. A revival of the show is in the works, and a new poster showing off Totally Spies' leads is bringing the gang back together!

As you can see below, Totally Spies looks adorable with its new art style. The anime-centric look suits Clover, Alex, and Sam as we knew. After all, the three teens are nothing if not fashionistas, so they can rock about any look.

New visual of ‘TOTALLY SPIES!’.



The series will also be receiving an official range of children books and magazines, including kids novels and original stories inspired from the show.



The first-look poster comes from World Screen, and the site reports Totally Spies will return to television with more than its show. It seems the revival will also usher in a range of books for children and young adults. Short novels and magazines will also be released by the Totally Spies team, so fans of the colorful show can start saving up now.

So far, we know little about Totally Spies and its revival other than it is going live in 2024. The return will technically mark the release of season seven as Totally Spies ended with six to its name. Cartoon Network and Discovery Kids will stream the new season overseas while Gulli handles the show in France. Ollenom Studio will produce season seven following Image Entertainment Corporation. So all in all, it seems the revival is in good hands.

If you are not familiar with Totally Spies, you should know the show made its original debut in 2001. With films and video games on its side, Totally Spies was a must-watch in the early '00s before it ended its television run in 2008. The series came back to life in 2013 with season six, and now, it seems our gang is ready for their next close-up! So if you need more details on Totally Spies, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Sam, Alex and Clover are three typical high school girls and are, of course, the best of friends. But when they inadvertently stop a crime in their very own mall, their lives are suddenly changed forever: the three Beverly Hills teens unwittingly become international secret agents! Now, as secret spies, the girls must manage to combine their schoolgirl responsibilities (be it getting homework done on time or finding the right dress for Friday s dance) with their spy duties – traveling to Africa to help the Queen, investigating alien abductions, or basically just saving the world!"

