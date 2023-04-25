Totally Spies Announces Return to Cartoon Network With New Season

Get ready for another round of high-stakes missions and cartoon glamor! The team behind Totally Spies is gearing up for a new season, after all. Today, new reports confirmed Totally Spies season 7 has been ordered, and Warner Bros. Discovery has acquired the hit series for audiences across the United States.

According to the acquisition, Totally Spies season 7 will make its return to television in 2024. The show will bring Sam, Clover, and Alex back to the forefront as the legendary spies explore all sorts of secrets in their city. Stephane Berry is set to direct season seven as they did with its previous five seasons. Benoit Di Sabatino is slated to produce while Gary Milne and Ludovic Taron serve as executive producers.

If you are not familiar with Totally Spies, you should know the franchise kicked off back in November 2001 with season one. It was there fans met its Beverly Hills heroines. The show's self-contained stories followed each spy as they dealt with the tribulations of high school alongside their high-flying spy lifestyles. These days, the girls have brought their jobs to university, and season seven of Totally Spies will challenge the girls in new ways.

As you can imagine, fans are excited to see Totally Spies is back on the docket at Cartoon Network. The show was a popular pick amongst fans, and its season six revival in 2013 reignited the fandom. If you want to watch Totally Spies, you can find the show streaming on Netflix and even Prime Video. At this time, no release window for season seven has been shared, but Totally Spies will make its return next year. So for now, you can catch up on the series with its official synopsis below:

"Under the direction of the World Organization of Human Protection's director Jerry, three Beverly Hills teens are undercover agents. Alex, Sam and Clover fight international crime and save the world. Because they're secret spies the girls still have to attend school and keep their grades up while battling evil."

