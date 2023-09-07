Totally Spies Season 7 Teaser Released

It's totally time for Totally Spies! If you grew up in the '00s in any way, you will know all about the WOOHP girls. Created by Vincent Chavlon-Demersay and David Michel, Totally Spies spawned a hit franchise after it went live in 2001. Now, the series is preparing for a comeback, and we just got a first look at what season seven has in store.

After all, a new teaser trailer for Totally Spies has gone live, and it shows off our heroines in action. The reel begins with a look back at the origins of Totally Spies. As the clip goes on, we are shown an updated logo for the animated series, and we even get a look at our three leads, Sam, Clover and Alex. The three girls are as colorful as ever, and we can see their aesthetic leans into anime in some big ways.

Totally Spies! Season 7 | Official Reveal Teaser



Coming 2024 pic.twitter.com/XTWjszKREu — Cult of Alex | Totally Spies News and Updates (@Archive_Of_Alex) September 7, 2023

With their expressive features and familiar outfits, the Totally Spies team is ready to take over the small screen. The girls are set to do so in 2024 as season seven is heading for Cartoon Network. This comeback marks the second for the franchise as Totally Spies made a big return to television in 2013. Following season five in 2007, the show went on hiatus before a Totally Spies film dropped in 2009. Following its sixth season in 2013, Totally Spies has been out of commission for a decade, but now its heroines are ready to save the day once more.

If you are not familiar with Totally Spies, the Cartoon Network hit hails from France, and it has spawned a cult following in the past decade. You can find its original seasons streaming on Netflix as well as Amazon Prime. So for more details on the thrilling cartoon, you can read its official description below:

"Sam, Alex and Clover are three typical high school girls and are, of course, the best of friends. But when they inadvertently stop a crime in their very own mall, their lives are suddenly changed forever: the three Beverly Hills teens unwittingly become international secret agents! Now, as secret spies, the girls must manage to combine their schoolgirl responsibilities (be it getting homework done on time or finding the right dress for Friday s dance) with their spy duties – traveling to Africa to help the Queen, investigating alien abductions, or basically just saving the world!"

