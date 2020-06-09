New Tower of God Clip Teases a Goblin Ambush (Exclusive)

Tower of God has shown that Crunchyroll was ahead of the curve in adapting Korean manga to anime. The original program has made one of Webtoon's best stories an anime all-star, and ComicBook.com has an exclusive clip of episode 11 for you all. The tense clip showcases some familiar faces as they prepare for battle against a group of goblins.

The clip, which can be found above, showcases characters like Rak Wraithraiser as they prepare to fight a slew of goblins. The monsters are present everywhere within the tower's current floor, and the only way to get past them is to defeat them.

Of course, this means Rak and his allies have taken their spears to high ground in preparation for battle. It is clear the group will begin an ambush against the goblin in episode 11, but there is no telling how the siege will go.

After all, the goblins have massive worm-like creatures on their side, and they are as gross as they are scary. I wouldn't want to face one of them, and some of the competition's remaining fighters may feel the same. That is unless they are Bam, of course.

If you want to check out Tower of God, you can find the original series on Crunchyroll. Its first season has several episodes left to go before wrapping up. Crunchyroll and Webtoon will then set forth an anime adaptation of The God of High School which debuts this summer.

Tower of God centers around a boy called Twenty-Fifth Bam, who has spent most of his life trapped beneath a vast and mysterious Tower, with only his close friend, Rachel, to keep him entertained. When Rachel enters the Tower, Bam manages to open the door. (via Wikipedia)

