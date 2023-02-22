Tower of God Ends Hiatus With Surprise Comeback

After a long wait, it looks like Tower of God is back. The hit webtoon has been on a hiatus for nearly a year now, but SIU has picked the series up to the surprise of fans everywhere. After all, Tower of God just released six chapters in one go, and the sudden comeback has the manhwa community geeking out in a big way.

After all, Tower of God is one of the biggest series in the industry. The series, which made its debut in June 2010, was one of the first webtoons under Naver to grab international acclaim. With over ten volumes to its name, the webtoon has become a hit with readers the world over, and it was even adapted into an anime by Telecom Animation Film in 2020.

However, even the biggest creators deserve a break. In the summer of 2022, SIU informed fans they would be taking an extended break from work. No timeframe was given for the author's return, and it has nearly been a year since the story began its hiatus. However, that streak ended today as a slew of new chapters we're released.

If you have not read the webtoon yet, it is easier to pick up Tower of God than ever before. The series is available in English through the Line Webtoon app, after all. As for the series' anime, season one is currently streaming on Crunchyroll, and a second season is currently in production. So for those wanting to know more about Tower of God, you can check out its official synopsis below:

"Twenty-Fifth Bam must journey skyward in a mysterious tower if he has any chance of reuniting with his best friend Rachel, even if that means facing his own death. Before mysteriously disappearing into the tower gates before his very eyes, Rachel cautions Bam to forget all about her. Unwilling to lose her, Bam enters the Tower completely surrounded by Shinsu ― a divine and magical water, at his own peril.

The Tower itself contains multitudes of floors as vast as continents, each one with its unique geography, language and culture. Confronted by skillful tests each step of the way, Bam meets powerful guardians and otherworldly environments, making his quest to the top no easy feat."

