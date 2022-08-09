Tower of God Creator Breaks Silence on Season 2

Tower of God has been out of sight for some time now, but the anime was not going to keep fans hanging forever. After season one wrapped in June 2020, all eyes were on its future, but no word was ever given on the topic. That changed this month when Webtoon and Crunchyroll confirmed season two was in the works, and now the series creator is opening up about the big project.

The update comes from Crunchyroll as S.I.U. posted a message for fans. So if you want to know how the artist feels about the new season, you can read it below:

"It seems like season 1 of the animation just came out yesterday, but now I'll have a chance to see all of you again through season 2! I'm so grateful to all of the anime production staff as well as the readers, and I can't wait to see how season 2 turns out. Thank you as always for all your support!"

So far, there are few details out for Tower of God season two, but fans know Crunchyroll will be hosting the original series as it did with season one. Readers can catch up on the webtoon right now if they are behind as Line Webtoon publishes the South Korean manhwa in English. And for those wanting more details on the series, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"Twenty-Fifth Bam must journey skyward in a mysterious tower if he has any chance of reuniting with his best friend Rachel, even if that means facing his own death. Before disappearing into the tower gates before his very eyes, Rachel cautions Bam to forget all about her. Unwilling to lose her, Bam enters the Tower completely surrounded by Shinsu ― a divine and magical water, at his own peril.

The Tower itself contains multitudes of floors as vast as continents, each one with its unique geography, language and culture. Confronted by skillful tests each step of the way, Bam meets powerful guardians and otherworldly environments, making his quest to the top no easy feat."

