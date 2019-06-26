Toynk Toys Reveals Anime Expo 2019 Exclusives for My Hero Academia

Anime Expo is one week away, and vendors are getting ready to celebrate the huge event. As the biggest anime convention in North America prepares to get started, the team at Toynk Toys are ready to share the exclusives for the event. So if you are in need of new My Hero Academia collectibles, have no fear.

After all, All Might is here! Or he will be soon at least!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Toynk Toysshared their exclusive merchandise list for Anime Expo 2019. It was there fans learned the company will have an array of special items for sale.

If pins are your style, then the company will be selling two 2″ enamel pins at the convention. One will feature Izuku Midoriya while the other colorful pin looks real explosive thanks to Bakugo Katsuki.

Not only will Toynk Toys have pins for sale, but My Hero Academia will have notebooks available for fans wanting to feel like Izuku. The hero’s green Campos notebook will be sold at Anime Expo for $15 dollars while his old burnt Campos notebook will retail as well. Oh, and it comes complete with some of Izuku’s original costume designs for Deku.

My Hero Academia will also get several mystery boxes from Toynk Toys. Each will retail for about $20 a pop, and three box designs have been released so far. A fourth one will also be sold at the convention, but the company is keeping its skin a secret.

These exclusive collectibles prove My Hero Academia is the series to look out for at Anime Expo this summer. The hit series has become one of anime’s top titles, and it will made a huge debut at the convention next week. Funimation will host a premiere showcasing the first two episodes of My Hero Academia season four which won’t debut publicly until this October. So it looks like Class 1-A will be taking a big trip to Los Angeles in the next week!

So, will you be buying any of these collectibles? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.