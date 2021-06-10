Transformers: War for Cybertron Kingdom Reveals Beast Wars Crossover

✖

The Transformers War For Cybertron trilogy is heading towards its epic finale, and if you are going to deliver on that epic promise, crossing over with a fan-favorite era of the franchise is certainly one way to make that happen. That's what is in store for Transformers fans in the third film in the trilogy, Kingdom, which received some shine during day 4 of Netflix's Geeked Week event. During the stream, Netflix and Rooster Teeth revealed two new posters for the third entry, and as had been teased in the ending to Earthrise, it will in fact be a crossover with Beast Wars.

You can see the Ark losing altitude as it gets ready to crash land on Earth, and watching it from the forests are a number of very recognizable Autobots from the Beast Wars' franchise. That includes Dinobot, Cheetor, Rhinox, Megatron, Optimus Primal, and Tarantulas, who all are watching to see what the invaders do.

The final installment of the Transformers: War for Cybertron trilogy, KINGDOM, is coming very soon: July 29th. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/RSKRWJIy96 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

We also got confirmation on when we can expect it to hit Netflix, as it will be available to stream starting on July 29th.

For those who didn't tune into Earthrise, the film ended up with a huge explosion on the Mercenary ship sending the Ark through the atmosphere of a mysterious planet. The planet very much looks like Earth, and we get confirmation f that when we see a Velociraptor emerges from the brush and watches the approaching ship.

You might think this is just an ordinary dinosaur (Whith to be fair would still be cool mind you) but we then get a close-up of the eye, which starts scanning the ship and the wreckage as the ship crash lands, revealing this is very much a Transformer. You would also assume this is Dinobot, but we'll just have to wait and see on that one. You can find the official description for Earthrise below.

"With the Allspark missing, and the Ark marooned in deep space, Optimus Prime and the surviving Autobots run a desperate race against time while they contend against an independent group of Transformers called the Mercenaries, as well as the wrath of a desperate Megatron."

Transformers: War For Cybertron: Earthrise is available to stream on Netflix now, while Kingdom hits on July 29th.

Are you excited for the crossover? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Transformers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!