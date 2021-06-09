Netflix's Trese Debuts 5-Minute Clip

✖

Netflix is continuing its weeklong event of all things geeky, and anime fans were given a gift during its most recent presentation. After all, Trese made a bloody appearance that will satisfy the most staunch of readers. After all, the anime's first clip has gone live, and it gives a look at the world Alexandra Trese is giving her time to defend.

The clip was released as part of Netflix Geeked, and it gave fans something to anticipate this week. After all, Trese debuts on June 11, so it won't be long before the hit graphic novel hits television. And if you are on the fence about binging, well - this clip should ease your mind.

On Wednesdays, we wear black. Get a first look at Trese, dropping this Friday on Netflix. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/xVRTYSwUo7 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 9, 2021

For those who do not know about Trese, the graphic novel went live back in 2005. Writer Budjette Tan teamed up with Kajo Baldisimo who penned the art for Trese. The Filipino horror noir series has been a hit with readers since day one, and it has been awarded tons of accolades. The graphic novel is still in print, and Ablaze Publishing is now handling the comic's distribution in the United States.

Want to check out the synopsis for Trese? You can read up on its official synopsis here: "In Manila, where dark supernatural forces pervade the criminal underworld, it's up to Alexandra Trese to keep the peace - but there's a storm brewing."

What do you think of this special Trese clip? Will you be watching this Netflix original anime? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.