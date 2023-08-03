Trigun Stampede Cosplay Brings Back The New Knives

Trigun Stampede didn't just give fans a new take on Vash The Stampede, it took the chance to re-imagine many of the heroes and villains that made up the Planet Gunsmoke. Brought to life by Studio ORANGE, with the help of Trigun creator Yasuhiro Nightow, the anime adaptation recently brought its first season to an end but promised to cap off the show with an upcoming "Final Phase". Now, one cosplayer has brought to life one of the most evil men of the series in Millions Knives, Vash's nefarious sibling.

While Vash looked a tad different from his original look in Trigun Stampede, Knives perhaps received the wildest re-design for the first anime adaptation. Harboring a series of blades that would put the likes of Doctor Octopus to shame, Knives made his debut far earlier in Stampede than the original series, proving how dangerous this new take on the villain was. Much like the original Trigun anime and manga, the landscape is set for the Final Phase to focus on a meeting of the two brothers who are far from human and have very different ideas as to the future of humanity. In this new anime series, Millions Knives appears far more powerful than his original aesthetic.

Millions Knives Returns

As Trigun fans know, Knives became something of a sadist as he saw the torture that humans were putting on his race of beings known as "Plants". Rather than seeing the light like Vash and attempting to find a place in mankind, Knives gets to work on assembling some like-minded beings in destroying humanity. While the original Knives had powers similar to Vash's, Stampede has taken things up a notch and made Vash's life that much more difficult as a result.

Presently, Studio ORANGE has yet to confirm when Trigun Stampede's final episodes will arrive, though they remain some highly anticipated installments in the anime world. While the new series will most likely continue to introduce some big changes to the original series, the trailers have shown that Vash is sporting a look that appears a bit more like the original series.

What do you think of this fresh take on Millions Knives? Which character got the best re-design as a part of Trigun Stampede? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Planet Gunsmoke.