Trigun Stampede Reveals Its First Character Designs

Trigun Stampede has rolled out its first season, and it would put things lightly to say the anime is a hit. Though fans of the original Trigun anime were wary of the CG reboot, this new take on Vash the Stampede was gorgeous from start to finish. The show's cast was brought to life perfectly by Studio Orange, and now, we have been given a special look at how Trigun Stampede drafted its first round of character designs.

As you can see below, the character designs were shown to fans at Otakon this past weekend during a special presentation. It was there the team behind Trigun Stampede showed up to tout their work. During the panel, the group showed the anime's original designs for Vash, Meryl, and even Wolfwood.

early vash concept designs from around 2019!!!!! pic.twitter.com/keOIaiM85E — (v)ashe @ home 💤 (@vashethestamped) July 29, 2023

For Vash, the character underwent a ton of outfit makeovers as the Trigun Stampede team searched for something that suited the protagonist. They also did plenty of tests with Vash's hair to find its right cut. As we have seen in Trigun Stampede, the team clearly nailed their work with Vash's final design, and you can see a number of his now-iconic features in these sketches.

As for the other designs, Wolfwood's original art sparked buzz all because of his nose. Studio Orange didn't originally give Wolfwood his hooked nose, but aside from that feature, much of his original look made it into the anime. Meryl was also decided upon pretty quickly by the anime team, but Studio Orange admits its artists drew her way more than anyone else. This is because the staff was obsessed with Meryl's cute design and honestly? Same.

WOLFWOOD EARLY CONCEPT DESIGNS pic.twitter.com/uKoGrvHvcI — (v)ashe @ home 💤 (@vashethestamped) July 29, 2023

It is no secret that Trigun Stampede was in development for years before production began in earnest, so Studio Orange had time on hand to perfect its characters. If you are not familiar with Trigun Stampede, you can brush up on the anime as it is streaming on Crunchyroll. A new season of Trigun Stampede is in the works, so for those wanting to know more about the anime, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Vash the Stampede's a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous-his evil twin brother, Millions Knives."

What do you think about this latest peek at Trigun Stampede? Do you like these early takes on the anime?