Trigun Stampede Studio Reveals Never Before Seen Concept Art





Trigun Stampede arrived by bringing back Vash The Stampede to the screen for the first time in quite a few years. While there was initially some debate as to whether this story revisiting the Planet Gunsmoke was a prequel or reboot for the original story created by Yasuhiro Nightow, the initial anime episodes leaned toward the latter. With Studio ORANGE set to take part in this year's Otakon, the anime convention taking place in Baltimore, Maryland, the production house has shared never before seen concept art for Vash and company.

While Trigun Stampede brought its initial episodes to an end earlier this year, ORANGE has confirmed that they are working on a "Final Phase" of the anime adaptation that will bring Vash's current journey to a close. Vash's latest anime adaptation gave the gunslinging anime protagonist a younger aesthetic that looked a tad different from his original look, though in the trailer for the upcoming final installments, he seems to be shifting more to his original fit. Presently, ORANGE has yet to confirm when the Final Phase will arrive, though based on the events that took place in the first episodes, it will most likely end with a bang.

Trigun Stampede Concept Art

Studio ORANGE is set to be a part of this year's Otakon, and while not every anime fan will be able to attend the anime event, the production house has been sure to share never before seen concept art from Trigun Stampede. The art in question highlights the likes of Vash, Knives, Meryl, Wolfwood, and many more.

MAKING OF

TRIGUN STAMPEDE:

Early Designs



Swank peak of never before seen materials from Trigun Stampede will be shown at Otakon 2023 panel!

If you have yet to check out Trigun Stampede, you can catch its first batch of episodes streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the new take on Vash The Stampede, "Vash the Stampede's a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous-his evil twin brother, Millions Knives."

What did you think of Trigun Stampede? Do you think we'll get word on the Final Phase's release date this year?