Trigun Tribute Proves Vash Was Made for Casual Cosplay

These days, the cosplay community has a new obsession, and we have Trigun Stampede to thank. When the show returned this year, all eyes were on Vash and his iconic look. The team behind Studio Orange went on to elevate the gunslinger with its series, and Trigun Stampede has become hugely popular since. Vash's star status has turned the fighter into an anime darling, and one fan just proved the Human Typhoon was born for casual cosplay.

As you can see below, MomoCon helped bring the cosplay to life courtesy of kainosaurus. They hit up the popular convention with a casual Vash cosplay for a brief photo shoot, and it goes without saying the Trigun tribute is downright perfect.

I swung by Momocon for a hot second last night to see friends and test out my casual Vash cosplay🍩🍩🍩 pic.twitter.com/mpgcbBQDms — Kainosaurus @ CowaBummer (@kainosaurus_) May 28, 2023

The look turns Vash into a minimal fashionista complete with a red bomber jacket and black skinny jeans. With a simple shirt underneath, the charm of this cosplay is pulled together by its details. From the platform Doc Martens to its jewelry, the cosplay nails Vash's playful personality. This casual look combines with a styled wig drawn straight from Trigun Stampede, and of course, Vash's iconic sunglasses top off the look.

As you can imagine, the anime fandom has had little but praise for this Trigun tribute. Vash has become one of the community's most cosplayed figures alongside Nicholas Wolfwood, so it can be hard to stand apart from other fans. This casual take on Vash proves there is no one way to bring Vash the Stampede to life. So if you want to see more of kainosaurus' work, you can find them on Twitter here!

Want to check out Trigun Stampede yourself? You can find the streaming on Crunchyroll exclusively. For more details, you can read its official synopsis here: "Vash the Stampede's a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous-his evil twin brother, Millions Knives."

What do you think about this fan's take on Vash the Stampede? Have you caught up on Trigun's latest series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.