Trigun Stampede Cosplay Chills With Wolfwood

Trigun Stampede gave anime fans the long-awaited return of not just Vash The Stampede, but also some of his most notorious supporting characters such as Meryl Stryfe, Millions Knives, and Nicolas D. Wolfwood to name a few. While Vash, Meryl, and Knives found themselves receiving drastically new aesthetics with the rebooted series, Wolfwood looked far closer to his original design than any of his fellow inhabitants of the Planet Gunsmoke. Now, one cosplay has managed to capture the look of the cross-carrying gunslinger who wasn't afraid to get his hands dirty.

To this day, Wolfwood's death in the original Trigun manga and anime adaptation remains one of the most hard-hitting death scenes in the medium to date. In Trigun Stampede, Wolfwood is seemingly able to avoid a similar fate, though the series has stated that it will return to finish off Vash's tale in Trigun Stampede's Final Phase. While the rebooted anime series has changed quite a bit from the original story that introduced anime fans to the sixty-billion double-dollar man, Nicolas might be unable to ultimately avoid one of the key moments of the character's anime career.

Nicolas D. Wolfwood's Lazy Days

Wolfwood might take the appearance of a priest, but his personality has been anything but and his traditional weapon is the perfect encapsulation of this fact. Sporting a giant cross on his back that is fit to bursting with weapons, Nicolas also had some serious recuperative abilities at his disposal. While he's been able to keep his life in the latest series so far, Wolfwood might have some serious trouble ahead.

TRIGUN STAMPEDE cosplay



NICHOLAS D.WOLFWOOD フッキー

photo Si pic.twitter.com/9clAc9MnIq — Si (@DgmEvn) May 21, 2023

At present, Studio ORANGE has yet to announce when Trigun Stampede might make its big comeback to tell its final stories. With the previous finale hinting at the arrival of classic Trigun characters that have yet to play a role in any anime adaptation, there are sure to be some big events in the series' future. Vash The Stampede has once again made a name for himself in the anime world and hopefully, Wolfwood can reverse course from his original demise.

What do you think of the new take on Nicolas D. Wolfwood in Trigun Stampede? Do you think the wandering priest will suffer the same fate that befell him in the original series?