Trigun Stampede Season Finale Introduces Surprise Characters

Trigun Stampede recently brought its first season to a close, but fear not fans of Vash The Stampede because the series has already confirmed that it will be making a comeback with new episodes in the future. With Studio ORANGE taking the opportunity to introduce a new story and aesthetic to Vash and his cast members, Trigun Stampede has announced that a "final phase" is in the works to presumably cap off the series. The latest season finale threw quite a curveball at anime fans however by introducing two characters that made their first television appearance.

Warning. If you haven't caught the final episode of Trigun Stampede, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory for the finale. The first Trigun anime debuted in the late 1990s, and while it attempted to stay close to the manga from creator Yasuhiro Nightow, it did take more than a few liberties when it came to the anime adaptation. In Trigun Stampede's previous installment, the series capped off with a post-credit scene that hinted at the arrival of two new characters to the series that played roles in the original manga but had never made an appearance in the anime adaptations until now.

Trigun: Who Are Chronica & Domina?

(Photo: Dark Horse Comics)

Chronica and Domina were hinted at in the final moments of Trigun Stampede's latest episode, and while we didn't get a good look at them, we can imagine what their anime debut will look like based on their manga appearances. With these characters being of the same race as Vash and Knives, they are sure to play an instrumental part in the grand finale for the latest anime adaptation. Trigun Stampede's "Final Phase" has yet to reveal when it will arrive, though fans of the Humanoid Typhoon are counting down the days, all the same, to see how the confrontation between the two Plant brothers will come to an end.

Presently, it would be hard to argue that Trigun Stampede isn't a complete reboot from the original anime series by Studio Madhouse. Considering the new iterations of heroes and villains have been presented in the latest adventure focusing on Vash, it might be tough to convince anime fans it is somehow a prequel. All the same, many are thankful that Vash has returned to the small screen, and will do so again with the upcoming Final Phase of the series.