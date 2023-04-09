Trigun Stampede's Dub Finale Left Absolutely Zero Crumbs

Trigun has been around for decades, but this year, fans are looking at the show in an all-new way. Thanks to series creator Yasuhiro Nightow, the team at Studio Orange was given the chance to reimagine Trigun for a new era. When Trigun Stampede went live, all eyes were on the revival, and the dub even brought back the anime's original cast. And this week, well – the dub cast left absolutely zero crumbs with how they devoured the finale of Trigun Stampede.

Seriously, the entire team needs to win an Emmy. Trigun Stampede's dub was on another level, and we are all just lucky to live in a world where we can hear it.

johnny yong bosch had FUCKING BILLS TO PAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/H0XhiHnd8k — bigolas dickolas woIfwood (@maskofbun) April 9, 2023

As you can see above, the Trigun Stampede dub has taken over social media, and the anime fandom is living for it. After all, the English dub brought Johnny Yong Bosch center stage. The voice actor is one of the best in the business, and their work on anime series like Bleach has earned universal praise. Back in the day, their performance as Vash the Stampede also drew applause, and they took the character to a new level in Trigun Stampede. The finale proves as much, and you just have to watch their performance to really grasp how well Bosch did their job.

Of course, Trigun Stampede can be found on Crunchyroll if you have not kept up with the anime. The Studio Orange project took off at the start of 2023, and the sneaky prequel showed the world a new side of Vash the Stampede. The team at Studio Orange has already confirmed another season of Trigun Stampede is in the works. So if you want more of Bosch's performance, you're in luck!

Want to know more about Vash the Stampede? You can read up on the official synopsis of Trigun below for all the details: "Vash the Stampede is a wanted man with a habit of turning entire towns into rubble. The price on his head is a fortune, and his path of destruction reaches across the arid wastelands of a desert planet. Unfortunately, most encounters with the spiky-haired gunslinger don't end well for the bounty hunters who catch up with him; someone almost always gets hurt – and it's never Vash. Oddly enough, for such an infamous fugitive, there's no proof that he's ever taken a life. In fact, he's a pacifist with a doughnut obsession who's more doofus than desperado. There's a whole lot more to him than his reputation lets on – Vash the Stampede definitely ain't your typical outlaw."

What did you think of this first installment of Trigun Stampede? Did this revival live up to expectations? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.