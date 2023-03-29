Trigun Stampede Team Wants to Test the Anime in Fortnite's Unreal Engine

The first half of episodes for Trigun Stampede recently came to an end earlier this month, but luckily, Vash The Stampede's adventure isn't coming to a close with them. The rebooted series announced that a "Final Phase" was in development that would see the finale of the battle featuring Vash and his nefarious brother, Knives Millions. In quite the twist, a producer on the anime is wondering if now might be the best time to bring the desert planet to the world of Fortnite.

Vash The Stampede has had a tough time in the first episodes of Trigun Stampede as he fought against his villainous sibling, his hordes, and discovered more about his past while dodging more than a bit of gunfire. Recently, Fortnite has been making a lot of waves in the gaming community thanks in part to "Fortnite Creative 2.0". The new creative tool uses Unreal Editor in the free-to-play game to allow players to build even more detailed and in-depth maps to play with their friends and random players around the world. With many videos hitting their way online as gamers created jaw-dropping recreations and new environments, the producer at Studio ORANGE is hinting at the idea that Vash might be making an appearance shortly.

Fortnite Stampede

Yoshihiro Watanabe is the current animator/producer of Trigun Stampede for Studio Orange but his resume in the anime medium is staggering. Over the years, Watanabe has worked on the likes of Dragon Ball, Initial D, Mobile Suit Gundam, Tenchi Universe, and Valkyria Chronicles to name a few. While nothing has been set in stone for a potential crossover between the story of Vash and the players of Fortnite, the game certainly has seen plenty of anime crossovers introduced during its popular run.

Unreal Editor for Fortnite… does this since we made portion of Stampede scenes in unreal we can import as Fortnite level…? Hmm how can I work this out…? — Yoshihiro Watanabe (@crazynabe) March 28, 2023

As mentioned earlier, Fortnite has had quite a few anime crossovers in its history. Anime franchises such as Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia, Attack on Titan, and Naruto to name a few. Not only has the game given fans a number of skins from their favorite anime series, Fortnite has also created gaming elements and sections of its map dedicated to some of the animated worlds. While nothing is confirmed regarding the Humanoid Typhoon landing in Fortnite, it's certainly not outside the realm of possibility at this point.

Do you think Vash will jump into Fortnite in the near future? Which anime franchises do you want to see hit the free-to-play game? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Vash The Stampede.