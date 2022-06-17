New Trigun Anime Announced For 2023

Get ready fans of the humanoid typhoon because it looks like Vash the Stampede is set to return with a new anime series next year in 2023 in Trigun Stampede. Currently set to be produced by Studio Orange of Beastars, Black Bullet, and Godzilla Singular Point to name a few, the series will be simulcast on Crunchyroll and this year's Anime Expo is slated to have more information regarding the return of the man with the $60 Billion Double Dollar bounty on his head and his journey to survive while making sure to never take a life.

Trigun first hit the scene as a manga in 1995, with the anime adaptation arriving in 1998 from Studio Madhouse, and while the franchise would eventually return to the world of anime thanks to 2010's Trigun: Badlands Rumble, an original movie that brought back Vash and company, it's been some time since we've seen the light-hearted gunman in his own television series.

Anime Expo is set to have a panel of their own celebrating the upcoming series, confirming some of the creative minds that will be working on the new series including Kouji Tajima (designer), Kiyotaka Waki (producer, Orange), Yoshihiro Watanabe (producer, Orange), and Katsuhiro Takei (producer, Toho). The panel itself will take place on July 3rd as a part of "Orange Presents: Studio Panel". The creator of Trigun, Yasuhiro Nightow, will also be in attendance to help promote the long-awaited return of Vash the Stampede.

25 years after the first anime series, #TRIGUN will

be reborn in 2023 entitled TRIGUN STAMPEDE, produced by the Japan’s best 3D animation

25 years after the first anime series, TRIGUN will be reborn in 2023 entitled TRIGUN STAMPEDE, produced by the Japan's best 3D animation studio Orange with an all-new staff and cast.

Details about the story of this new Trigun anime are still under wraps, though there are certainly Vash fans who might be wondering whether this will be a series much like Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and/or Hellsing Ultimate which stuck closer to the printed page of the manga.

Crunchyroll describes the franchise of Trigun as such:

"Trigun is a popular action manga series by Yasuhiro Nightow that follows the story of Vash the Stampede, a legendary gunman and a pacifist with a bounty on his head. Its original 1998 anime series, TRIGUN, and a 2010 feature film, Trigun: Badlands Rumble, achieved global popularity and inspired many creators."

Are you hyped for the return of Trigun? Do you want to see the upcoming series stick closely to the original manga or venture into the future of Vash The Stampede? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the humanoid typhoon.