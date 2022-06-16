Trigun Teases Anime Comeback with Mysterious Teaser

It has been a while since Trigun was on the anime fandom's radar, but the classic series is looking to switch that up. Earlier this year, rumors surfaced about the anime suggesting a comeback was in the works. And now, a mysterious new Twitter profile is doubling down on the anime's rumored return.

The update comes from a new Twitter profile named @6MillionBounty. The page was created very recently, and it features a single picture at this time. The post highlights a Western-looking wanted poster that's been ripped apart. And in the center, the date June 17th can be read.

The post obviously caught the attention of fans, and its nod to a six-million bounty caught the attention of Trigun lovers. After all, the old-school shonen deals with its share of bounty hunters, and Vash the Stampede had a similar bounty put on his head. He was known as The $$60,000,000,000 Man, so you can see why fans did a double-take.

To make things even more suspicious, the editor of Trigun Yoshiyuki Fudetani follows this anonymous account and even retweeted this post. The same can be said for Young King Ours, the magazine that published Trigun Maximum. Those two connections speak for themselves, and given this poster's date, it seems Trigun has an announcement in store for June 17th.

Of course, this comeback is a massive one considering how popular Trigun was in its heyday. The shonen, which Yasuhiro Nightow created, was published between 1995 and 1997. Its hit anime followed in 1998 before a movie was released in April 2010. Now, it seems Trigun is ready to launch some sort of comeback more than a decade after its last release. So if you were a fan of the series, you will want to keep your eyes peeled for an update ASAP!

What do you think about the rumored return of Trigun? Did you ever think this anime needed a reboot? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.