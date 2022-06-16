Trigun Fans Are Thrilled For Vash The Stampede's Return
It seems that the Humanoid Typhoon is set to return, as a new Twitter Account has been created that hints at the comeback of both Vash The Stampede and the anime franchise known as Trigun. With more details set to be released later this week, fans are preparing for the comeback of the anime protagonist who had a massive bounty over his head and would routinely be dodging bullets just as often as he was scarfing down food and hanging out with his friends including Wolfwood, Meryl, and Milly to name a few.
If you didn't catch the new Twitter Account that arrived, a new account was listed as "6 Million Bounty" which coincides with the amount that was hanging over the head of Vash The Stampede and might just mean that a new anime project is in the works to bring back the world of Trigun following its original anime adaptation in 1998:
WANTED pic.twitter.com/O9t7k27kjh— $$6,000,000の賞金首 (@6MillionBounty) June 16, 2022
While details about a new adaptation are few and far between, many fans are left thinking that the upcoming series might be looking to stick closer to the original manga series, as the first anime from Madhouse created some different stories for Vash and company akin to Fullmetal Alchemist and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood.
Are you hyped for the potential return of Vash The Stampede? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Trigun.
Bring Back The Shades
please bring trigun back so these glasses can be mainstream and easily bought once again pic.twitter.com/EhDQrXyhDi— Denmo (@Mcstronghuge) June 16, 2022
Vash Returns
// “what do you most want to see animated in the new trigun adaptation?” Well pic.twitter.com/hhnqLcDuAY— 𝗭𝗨𝗧𝗧𝗘𝗥 (@bicluminescent) June 16, 2022
Wolfwood For The Win
Can I offer a Wolfwood? Here's a Wolfwood.
Freaking out over the Trigun remake rumor. Don't mind me pic.twitter.com/g4AcDfSkHn— missmisery8 @ Earthshine on Webtoon (@miss_misery8) June 13, 2022
Tears of Joy
TRIGUN IS GETTING A NEW ANIME ADAPTATION pic.twitter.com/FLVAzS7Iz6— Lea (Comm 1/5) 🍁 Yugioh guru (@leario4) June 16, 2022
More Trigun. All The Trigun.
don't stop at a trigun anime. let's do a trigun trilogy. a trigun cinematic universe. a trigun theme park. a trigun island. a trigun planet.— /╲/\╭ºoꍘoº╮/\╱\ (@corpsecrow) June 16, 2022
Hope And Dread
idk if the leaker can be trusted but I'm both hoping and dreading the possibility of a Trigun anime in 2022 pic.twitter.com/2lRidg3RJC— Vash📺🌐 (@Vash_the_Senior) June 8, 2022
Fair Warning
i’m so sorry for the person i’ll become when the new trigun series comes out pic.twitter.com/afrADsUpar— rhiannon (@NEKR0MAGE) June 16, 2022
Can't Wait
I’m thrilled that Trigun is getting a new anime adaption! It was one of my favorite series growing up. Can’t wait for it! 😍— Hannah Alexandra (@HannahAlexArt) June 16, 2022