Trigun Fans Are Thrilled For Vash The Stampede's Return

It seems that the Humanoid Typhoon is set to return, as a new Twitter Account has been created that hints at the comeback of both Vash The Stampede and the anime franchise known as Trigun. With more details set to be released later this week, fans are preparing for the comeback of the anime protagonist who had a massive bounty over his head and would routinely be dodging bullets just as often as he was scarfing down food and hanging out with his friends including Wolfwood, Meryl, and Milly to name a few.

If you didn't catch the new Twitter Account that arrived, a new account was listed as "6 Million Bounty" which coincides with the amount that was hanging over the head of Vash The Stampede and might just mean that a new anime project is in the works to bring back the world of Trigun following its original anime adaptation in 1998:

While details about a new adaptation are few and far between, many fans are left thinking that the upcoming series might be looking to stick closer to the original manga series, as the first anime from Madhouse created some different stories for Vash and company akin to Fullmetal Alchemist and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood.

Are you hyped for the potential return of Vash The Stampede? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Trigun.