Trigun Actor Rallies Behind the Anime's Rumored Return

✖

It has been well over a decade since Trigun and its anime stepped out with any new content. However, the series continues to pull in new fans with the help of Madhouse's iconic show. Fans have long petitioned for the show to launch a comeback, and right now, new rumors are circulating about such a possibility. But this time, one of the show's stars is throwing their support behind the whole thing.

Over on Twitter, actor Johnny Yong Bosch stirred conversation when he shared a post about Trigun's rumored comeback. It was there the star, who voices Vash the Stampede in the English dub, admitted he was all for the series return. "If this is legit... I'm down," the actor shared.

Of course, reports of Trigun getting a new anime are nothing more than rumors right now. No official word has been given about such a comeback. However, that is not stopped fans or even Bosch from crossing their fingers. It has been nearly 25 years since Trigun's original anime ended. The space western is ripe for the picking, and fans would love to see Madhouse take another crack at Trigun in this day and age.

READ MORE: Trigun Fan Recreates Vash's Colt Using Only LEGO | Netflix Announces New Junji Ito Anime Series | Chainsaw Man Anime Will Drop a Special Update Soon

Want to know more about Trigun? You can check out the original anime's synopsis below:

"Vash the Stampede is a wanted man with a habit of turning entire towns into rubble. The price on his head is a fortune, and his path of destruction reaches across the arid wastelands of a desert planet. Unfortunately, most encounters with the spiky-haired gunslinger don't end well for the bounty hunters who catch up with him; someone almost always gets hurt – and it's never Vash. Oddly enough, for such an infamous fugitive, there's no proof that he's ever taken a life. In fact, he's a pacifist with a doughnut obsession who's more doofus than desperado. There's a whole lot more to him than his reputation lets on – Vash the Stampede definitely ain't your typical outlaw."

What do you make of this latest anime rumor? Does Trigun even need a reboot...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.