Trigun Stampede Reveals New Voices For Old Villains

Trigun Stampede's first episode has arrived, and with it, we see a familiar Humanoid Typhoon in a new series created by Studio ORANGE, the animation studio responsible for Beastars. As fans continue to question whether this new series is a full reboot or prequel to the original journey of Vash The Stampede, a recent casting announcement throws even more questions at viewers as the Nebraska Family has been cast in Japan. With several old characters confirmed to return, each is sporting a new look from Madhouse's original anime adaptation.

For those unfamiliar with the Nebraska family, they are far from the deadliest opponents that Vash faces on his journey to confront his villainous brother Knives. They certainly may take the cake for the wildest designs of the series, as the Nebraska clan uses science and technology to splice the genetics of their son to transform him into a behemoth that is taller than most buildings and establishments found in the desert world. The Nebraska patriarch will be voiced by Shigeru Chiba, who you might recognize as Buggy from One Piece fame, and the behemoth Gofsef is set to be brought to life by Kenji Nomura, who played Topo in Dragon Ball Super.

The Stampede Returns

With the first episode of Trigun Stampede now available to stream on Crunchyroll, here's how the streaming service describes the return of the Humanoid Typhoon and the world that helped make him a classic anime hero:

"Vash the Stampede's a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous—his evil twin brother, Millions Knives."

The Nebraska Family aren't the only familiar villains that have been confirmed to return in this new series, as not only has Knives been presented in the premiere episode, but recently released trailers have given fans new looks at the likes of Monev The Gale and Legato Bluesummer.

