Trolli Launches Rick and Morty Sour Brite Crawlers Ahead of Season 6

Rick and Morty Season six is coming next month and Trolli is celebrating in a big way. On Tuesday, the brand announced the introduction of an exclusive collector pack series of Sour Brite Crawlers inspired by the hit Adult Swim series. The new collaboration features the dual-colored gummi worms Trolli is famous for paired with special, limited-edition packaging featuring Rick and Morty characters. The interstellar pack series will be available exclusively on Amazon starting August 15th for a limited time, ahead of the premiere of Season 6 of Rick and Morty on September 4th. Additionally, select packs will be available on GoPuff for a limited time in September.

The Rick and Morty Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers come in three flavors: Original Mix, Very Berry, and Fruit Punch. Fans can also get an original sticker sheet featuring Rick and Morty characters as well as Trolli sour gummi worms when they purchase an 8-count variety pack.

"We're always looking for authentic opportunities to help fans merge their love for Trolli with their other passion points," said Dave Foldes, Director of Marketing for Trolli. "Followers of Trolli and Rick and Morty will be the first to tell you we share the same irreverent sense of humor. This partnership felt natural, and we're excited to work with Warner Bros. Consumer Products as we bring our worlds together by offering these exclusive, collectable packs."

In an interview with IGN, series co-creator Justin Roiland stated that the sixth season will be "awesome" and quite rewarding for those who have been following the series since the beginning:

"I will say that it's a bit more canonical. It really rewards fans of the show that have been watching up to this point...So it's like, I think we're kind of finally back into the rhythm of Rick and Morty, and I think Season 6 is... I didn't particularly think Season 5 was bad, but Season 6 is f-ing amazing. It really is an f-ing quality season."

The official description for the sixth season of Rick And Morty reads as such:

"It's season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can't miss season of your favorite show."

Season 6 of Rick and Morty debuts on September 4th. Rick and Morty Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers will be available on Amazon August 15th.