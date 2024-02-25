True Beauty Anime Shares First Clip: Watch

When it comes to South Korean webtoons, few series are as popular as True Beauty. The hit series made its debut 2018 under Naver, and True Beauty went on to become a global hit before it wrapped in 2023. With a hit K-drama under thumb, True Beauty is now gearing up to release an anime, and the series just released its first clip.

The footage comes courtesy of IGN as its Fan Fest went down recently. The digital event brought True Beauty to the screen courtesy of Studio N and Cocktail Media. With help from Crunchyroll, IGN posted a new clip of True Beauty as the streaming service has licensed the animated series. And given what we can see in this promo, the show is going to be nothing short of cute.

Check out this exclusive clip from the upcoming True Beauty anime based off the popular webtoon. #IGNFanFest pic.twitter.com/gc0EgCEiNQ — IGN (@IGN) February 25, 2024

The clip, which is dubbed in Korean, features a classic scene the web comic. We can see Lim Ju-kyung in all her nerdy glory as she checks out a number of comics. When a new release catches her eye, Ju-kyung goes to grab the book, but she is stopped by Lee Su-ho. The attractive student leaves Ju-kyung speechless since he wants to read the comic, and she is left geeking over the encounter the next day when she transforms into her popular persona.

If you are not familiar with True Beauty, the hit comic is complete, and you can read it in full on Webtoon. Of course, there is also a popular K-drama adaptation of True Beauty starring Moon Ga-young and Cha Eun-woo. The show was met with high praise from fans upon its release which put True Beauty on the map. And now, Crunchyroll is gearing up to stream the webtoon's animated debut later this year.

Want to know more? You can read the official synopsis of True Beauty here: "Jugyeong Lim has been treated unfairly by her family and bullied by her enemies due to being perceived as ugly. She learns how to use makeup by binge-watching Youtube tutorials. As she slowly masters the art of makeovers, her dramatic transformation leads to her overwhelming popularity and fame.

Armed with her newfound beauty, Jugyeong is in a love triangle with two of the most handsome boys at school: Suho, the stoic mystery man who knows her secret and Seojun, the "bad boy." But will her elite status be short-lived? How long can she keep her true appearance a secret?"

What do you think about this latest look at True Beauty? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!