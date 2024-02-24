Nier: Automata Anime Hypes 2024 Episodes With New Poster

Nier: Automata's anime will be returning with a new wave of episodes later this year, and Nier: Automata Ver1.1a has shared a new look at these new episodes with a cool new poster! Nier: Automata Ver1.1a started out as one of the biggest anime adaptations of 2023, but was soon met with a number of production issues and delays as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The anime was able to return with the final episodes of its first cour last year, and soon confirmed it would be returning some time later this year with even more episodes.

Nier: Automata Ver1.1a previously announced its plans to return for the second cour of its debut anime season in 2024, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date or window as of the time of this writing. Unfortunately that's the case with the newest update for the anime as well, but now fans have gotten to look at the new wave of episodes with a cool new poster illustrated by character designer and chief animation director Jun Nakai. Check it out below:

Nier: Automata Anime 2024 Release Date

Nier: Automata Ver1.1a Season 1 Part 2 (which A-1 Pictures is already referring to as a "Season 2") will be returning for new episodes some time later this year. If you wanted to see how the first half of the anime's debut season had gone last year following its delays, you can currently catch up with Nier: Automata Ver1.1a now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. As for what to expect from this new take on the franchise, they tease the anime as such:

"The distant future, 5012. The sudden aerial invasion of Earth by and their creations led mankind to the brink of extinction. The surviving number of humans who took refuge on the moon to organize a counterattack using soldiers to recapture Earth. However, the war reaches a stalemate as the continue to multiply infinitely. In turn, humanity deploys a new unit of android soldiers as an ultimate weapon: YoRHa. Newly dispatched to Earth 2B joins 9S, the analyst currently stationed there, where amid their mission, they encounter a myriad of mysterious phenomena… This is the story of these lifeless and their endless fight for the sake of mankind."

Are you excited to see the Nier: Automata anime return with new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!