Mission: Yozakura Family Anime Release Date Announced

Mission: Yozakura Family is one of the many Weekly Shonen Jump magazine franchises making the jump to anime later this year, and the new anime has finally set a release date! Hitsuji Gondaira's Mission: Yozakura Family manga is currently in the midst of gearing up for what seems to be its final battle in the latest chapters, but it's also a franchise that's overshadowed by some of the more popular releases currently running in Shonen Jump. But the franchise will soon be reaching a whole new world of fans with the debut of its new anime adaptation later this Spring.

Previously announcing that it would be launching some time this April as part of the upcoming Spring 2024 anime schedule, Mission: Yozakura Family has officially confirmed that it will be premiering on April 7th in Japan. To help celebrate the confirmation of the release date for the new anime adaptation, Mission: Yozakura Family has shared some new footage from the anime in a short new promo hyping up its premiere. You can check out the newest Mission: Yozakura Family promo below:

How to Watch Mission: Yozakura Family

Mission: Yozakura Family will be premiering in Japan on April 7th, but it has yet to reveal any international licensing or streaming plans as of the time of this writing. Mirai Minato will be directing and overseeing the scripts of the anime for Silver Link with Mizuki Takahashi designing the characters and serving as chief animation director, and Koji Fujimoto and Osamu Sasaki composing the music. The main voice cast includes Reiji Kawashima as Taiyo Asano, Kaede Hondo as Mutsumi Yozakura, Katsuyuki Konishi as Kyoichiro Yozakura, Akari Kito as Futaba Yozakura, Kazayuki Okitsu as Shinzo Yozakura, Aoi Yuki as Shion Yozakura, Yumi Uchiyama as Nanao Yozakura, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Kengo Yozakura and Goliath.

If you wanted to get a jump on the series before the anime premieres, you can currently find Mission: Yozakura Family's manga available with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. Viz Media teases the first volume of the Mission: Yozakura Family manga as such, "Taiyo Asano is a super-shy high school student and the only person he can talk to is his childhood friend Mutsumi Yozakura. However, Mutsumi comes from a line of master spies with amazing powers. Her oldest brother, Kyoichiro, is obsessed with Mutsumi and out to kill anyone who gets remotely near her—and his next target is Taiyo! The only way for Taiyo to save himself from Kyoichiro's murderous clutches is to marry Mutsumi!"

Will you be checking out Mission: Yozakura Family when it premieres this April? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!