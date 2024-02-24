Tower of God Season 2 First Look Released: Watch

Tower of God is returning for the highly anticipated Season 2 of its run later this year, and fans got the first look at what to expect from the animation in Season 2 with its first sneak peek clip! Tower of God ended its first season a few years ago as part of a new partnership between Webtoon and Crunchyroll to bring certain webcomic franchises to life through anime, and thankfully for many fans, it was announced two years ago that Tower of God would be returning for a new season. Now that new season is finally coming our way later this year.

Although it has been in development for quite some time, Tower of God Season 2 has shown very little about what fans can hope to see in the new season. Taking on a new arc that takes place six years after the cliffhanger ending in the first season, Tower of God Season 2 is teasing a new central protagonist taking on a new aspect of the Tower with all sorts of new characters. You can check out the first look teaser from Tower of God Season 2 below released during IGN Fan Fest 2024:

Tower of God Season 2 Release Date

Tower of God Season 2 is currently scheduled for a release some time later this July as part of the Summer 2024 anime schedule, and Crunchyroll has confirmed they will be exclusively streaming the new season outside of Japan when it premieres. Much of the staff and potential returning cast from the first season are still being kept under wraps as of the time of this writing, but Taichi Ichikawa (who voiced Bam in the first season) will be returning to voice a new character, Jyu Viole Grace, for the Return of the Prince Arc.

If you wanted to check out the first season, you can find Tower of God now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the anime as such, "Reach the top, and everything will be yours. At the top of the tower exists everything in this world, and all of it can be yours. You can become a god. This is the story of the beginning and the end of Rachel, the girl who climbed the tower so she could see the stars, and Bam, the boy who needed nothing but her."

What do you think of this first look at Tower of God Season 2?